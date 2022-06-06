A right-to-repair bill in New York has survived a year in legislative limbo, having been passed by the senate last year but only getting the stamp from the state assembly last week. Now ready to be signed into law, the "Digital Fair Repair Act" is set to pave the way for the state's citizens to take electronics repairs into their own hands.

The bill mandates consumer access to two things: parts from device manufacturers and the ability to hire repair services from whomever they want. While manufacturers can charge fees for parts, tools, and, perhaps, even repair manuals, they must be provided under "fair and reasonable terms." Manufacturers also cannot dictate which shops are able to provide repairs.

One example that might become a model is Apple's new Self Serve Repair program, announced last year and launched in late April. It offers individual parts as well as bundles for certain common repairs such as a screen replacement with partial rebates for customers who send back their replaced parts. Instructions are free to access. The company offers week-long toolkit rentals for $49 with free shipping both ways. An iPhone 12 mini battery replacement will cost $71 for a parts bundle ($47 after return rebate) and $49 for the toolkit rental — which includes a battery press about the size of two alarm clocks stacked together — for a total of $130 whereas even an out-of-warranty authorized repair will cost just $69.

The Verge points out that this is the first state law covering right to repair for general electronics with a few exemptions — they include medical devices (which other law covers), home appliances, auto parts, and industrial hardware including tractors and all-terrain vehicles (A7006B bill PDF here). Massachusetts has a consumer protection law covering automobile data and Colorado has one for motorized wheelchairs.

Back in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul is expected to sign the bill into law. Companies will then have a year to comply with it.