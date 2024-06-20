Summary Parental consent will be required for default social media algorithms under new NY law.

The new NY law aims to protect kids and teens from addictive feeds and data collection.

Legal challenges lie ahead for law protecting kids from "doomscrolling."

Not a day goes by when the online world is facing new legal challenges stemming from the US Congress, individual states, or private companies and citizens aiming to either protect the usage of services, the exploitation of children, or their own self interests. Among the plethora of digital issues, the altruistic drive to protect teens from the pitfalls of social media in today’s day and age has played a part in multiple proposed bills and lawsuits, but rarely have those bills passed or lawsuits been won. New York is the latest state to face such an issue with two bills that were just signed into law aiming to protect kids and teens from doomscrolling.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul put the finishing touches on putting two state bills into law on Thursday (via The Verge). The first bill, the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation (SAFE) for Kids Act, is all about protecting kids and teens under 18 years old from addictive algorithms on social media feeds. Parents or guardians will soon need to give consent to allow their children to use social media sites’ default algorithms. The second bill, the New York Child Data Protection Act, will limit data collection on minors without consent and restrict the sale of that same data. The law that comprises these two bills will go into effect in one year.

All laws go to trial

While the law is not yet being enforced, it might never see its proposed date of maturation due to legal challenges it is expected to face from multiple angles. NetChoice, which is a collaborative organization consisting of companies wanting to keep the online space safe for free expression and enterprise, has already made strong comments on the law. The VP and General Counsel of NetChoice, Carl Szabo, called the law an “assault on free speech and the open internet.”

While this and other comments from the organization are quite fiery, there seems to be an honest discussion to be had here. Should parents or governments decide what children and teens should be able to see? Should parental consent be opt-in like the law wants it to be, or opt-out like it mostly is?

Doomscrolling is a common problem for kids, teens, and adults alike. It’s not too hard to manage your screen time on Android smartphones and tablets, and it could be a mental health game changer. Additionally, Google’s Digital Wellbeing app is an option to expand on your focus and time management. However, we’ve historically been frustrated by the app and have wished that it was more like iOS’ Screen Time.