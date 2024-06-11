Summary New York Mobile ID app is available for download for New York driver's license, learner's permit, and ID holders.

New ID system in New York provides secure verification without unauthorized sharing of personal information.

New Yorkers can start using their digital IDs today.

Digital IDs are becoming more and more common lately and Google Wallet has been making a big push to get IDs on its platform. So far, only four states — Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, and Maryland — have made their digital IDs available to Google Wallet. That isn't to say that those are the only four states with digital IDs, because Deleware, Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, and Utah also have digital ID programs, and as of today, New York has one as well.

New York's governor, Kathy Hochul, made the announcement today that its new app, New York Mobile ID, was available for download from the Play Store and the App Store. Anyone with an active New York driver's license, learner's permit, or ID is eligible for the new digital ID. So far, it seems like the new ID will only be useful for travellers passing through a handful of US airports (among which are JFK and La Guardia in NYC), although the New York DMV has instructions for business owners on how they can begin accepting the new IDs right away.

How to enroll in New York Mobile ID

The process of signing up for the app is relatively simple, but there are a few caveats you should be aware of. Foremost, you need a smartphone with a phone number. New York will register your phone number and use that as part of your identification. You will not be able to have your digital ID on two phones at the same time. Next, you'll have to take an image of the front and back of your ID, and your face. Don't worry if you take a bad selfie because the app will still use the image of you it has on file. After that, you just have to wait a few minutes for the DMV to verify you and your digital ID will be active.

The system New York has in place should keep your personal information more secure than a traditional ID. When a company checks your digital ID, they never need to touch your phone. Instead, you show them a QR code generated by the app or use an NFC scanner to create an encrypted channel between the business' device and yours. You'll then be asked to authorize the data being requested. So, if you're going out for a drink, and you're being asked to share more than your age and image (like if the shady bar is asking for your address), you can refuse to release the info and find somewhere else to go. You'll be required to authorize the release of your info every time you use the new ID.

One of the cool things about the system New York has set up is that anyone can use it, even businesses across state lines. Although New York has created a very open system for businesses to use its digital ID, there's not a lot of places where New Yorkers can currently use their new ID. The number of airports it can be used at is very limited and there's no word on which law enforcement agencies will accept them. Even so, the New York Mobile ID is completely free, and given how easy it is to use, it shouldn't be too long before it starts showing up in more places than just bars.