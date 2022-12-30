Music is an integral part of our lives, and we usually associate certain tracks with our moods, memories, and phases of life. YouTube’s 2022 Recap and Spotify Wrapped helpfully collated all the tracks which stole our hearts in 2022, so we can revisit them later and share our taste with fellow users. Now, Spotify is ready for 2023 with a New Year’s hub featuring a bunch of evergreens and pop hits to ring in the new year.

This is the first time Spotify has announced a New Year’s hub. It has one main playlist called New Year’s Eve 2023, which is a must-visit. Besides that, there’s a slew of ready-to-use themed playlists, Party Hits, Afro Party Anthems, Throwback Party, and more. The hub also caters to people on the opposite end of the spectrum — planning to sit back and relax as another year begins. Playlists like Chill Hits, Comfort Zone, and Chillout Lounge could be the perfect ones to enjoy.

If you’re in the mood to experiment, check out The Takeover Experience section featuring legendary artists like Celine Dion and modern pop sensations Rita Ora and Charli XCX. Spotify’s New Year’s hub also brings the world’s best DJs to your party with mixes from Tiësto, AMÉMÉ, Hardwell, and Carlita, among others. All these playlists are accessible on Spotify’s dedicated New Year’s hub webpage. Alternatively, you can search for New Year on the app and pick out a playlist.

Since this is a shot in the dark for the streaming service, Spotify relied on stats from December 2021 to understand the music people usually play on New Year's Eve. The new playlists are curated based on data from 82,000 NYE playlists that people made last year between Christmas and January 31. ABBA’s Happy New Year recorded a 2,000% increase in plays last year, while genres like cumbia, discofox, volksmusik, schlager, and partyschlager witnessed the most significant rise in listeners.

If you’re planning a party or curating a Spotify playlist for an NYE bash, we suggest checking out the New Year’s hub first, because you will probably find a pre-curated playlist that fits your requirements perfectly, especially if you’re a pop music connoisseur. Just make sure you buy a suitable Spotify Premium subscription, so ads don’t play spoilsport in your celebrations.