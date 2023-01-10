Smart security camera options can get pricey fast, with some of the top options costing $100 or more apiece. Wyze is known for making especially affordable smart home gadgets, though, and today, it's announcing a versatile new connected camera, the Wyze Cam Pan v3. The third iteration in the Pan series offers some serious upgrades at a characteristically Wyze price of just $34.

Source: Wyze

The Cam Pan v3 has the same 1080p resolution and color night vision as the Wyze Cam Pan v2, but while that last camera only has a 93-degree vertical field of view, the v3 can tilt from straight up to straight down and everywhere in between, which lets it cover a full 180 degrees vertically. As before, the Cam Pan v3 can still rotate 360 degrees horizontally, meaning you can point it in practically any direction. Wyze says the v3's motion is 53 percent quieter than the v2's, too, and of course, you can still record video to a MicroSD card.

For when you want to switch the camera off, a new privacy mode sees the Cam Pan v3 point its sensor straight down at its base, a clear visual indicator that the camera can't see you. While in this mode, the camera also switches its microphone off.

Source: Wyze

The biggest new addition, though, is that the Wyze Cam Pan v3 is IP65 certified, so you can use it indoors or out. It's got a rated operating temperature range of -4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit, which should cover most use cases. In such an inexpensive camera, that kind of flexibility is a big get. There's no battery option, though; the Cam Pan v3 has to be wired to a power source. And while it comes with a mount, there's a separate power adapter for outdoor use that's sold separately.

The Wyze Cam Pan v3 is currently available for $33.99 plus shipping (that's $5.99, in the US) directly from Wyze.