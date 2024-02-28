Let’s face it: you’ve probably run into some issues with both your Wi-Fi and 5G connection before. That may be that dumb corner of your house with spotty connection or your neighbor’s fancy new router that drowns out the signal from your own. And if you’re using 5G fixed access as your cable replacement, you may not get the speeds you were promised. pureLiFi, a brand championing the Li-Fi standard that was introduced last year, promises a fix for all that and then some at MWC 2024.

Before we dive in, let’s start with what Li-Fi is. It’s a wireless connectivity standard much like Wi-Fi, mobile broadband, or Bluetooth. Unlike these RF-based standards, Li-Fi is based on infrared light — the name implies as much. This allows it to reach faster speeds with less to no interferences and better privacy protection, but also introduces some limitations of its own. We all know that light doesn’t penetrate walls, so you need a Li-Fi router in every room you’d like to use it in. You’ll additionally want to avoid blocking the connection with objects, which is why pureLiFi is working on ceiling-mounted solutions in addition to more traditional routers.

Close

A hidden Li-Fi router on the ceiling and a modded Meta Quest with Li-Fi reception

With these drawbacks in mind, pureLiFi envisions the light-based standard as one more pillar in the connectivity framework we already use. Like your phone seamlessly switches between Wi-Fi, 5G, and 4G depending on which works best in a given scenario, Li-Fi would be one more option for devices to use. The company already told me as much last year, with proof-of-concept phones with Li-Fi antennas built into cases. What’s new is that it’s been distributing evaluation kits since late last year to interested manufacturers. That allows them to experiment with the technology inside their own projects. pureLiFi wouldn’t spill the beans on who it’s working with, but it’s supposed to be some “big companies” — it seems like we’ll have to stay tuned on who exactly.

pureLifi is also working on routers that provide the counterpart to antennas baked into the phones. In its MWC booth, the company showed me a ceiling-mounted black box that contains its upcoming products, which it still wants to shield from the public eyes. The company would only confirm to me that it’s significantly smaller than the outer shell presented, and it can cover an area of roughly 6 to 7 square meters. Given that pureLiFi previously experimented with Li-Fi integrated into regular-looking ceiling lights, this might just be what’s hidden in there.

Li-Fi for short, mid, and long-range applications

pureLiFi envisions a light-connected world

Beyond bringing Li-Fi antennas and routers to the market for phones and other products, pureLiFi is also working on some more products. In partnership with Solace, the company wants to build and ship a new wireless fixed 5G access point in the second half of the next year. Since mmWave 5G has issues penetrating walls and often even windows, connectivity inside buildings is often bad.

To fix that, the companies want to offer a product that attaches a 5G receiver on the outside of your window, with a counterpoint sitting right on the other side inside your building. They’re connected via short-range Li-Fi, with power also provided wirelessly — no drilling or cables required outside. pureLiFi already presented prototypes last year, but this time around, the boxes look a lot prettier and consumer-friendly. There’s still work to be done to make them weatherproof, but testing is well under way for a launch.

Close

A 5G access point, attached to a window, and a long-range Li-Fi transmission across the MWC showfloor

On the other end of the spectrum (admittedly, poor choice of words on my part), pureLiFi also demonstrated long-range connectivity at the show. It connected its two booths with two stage-light style lamps pointing at each other over the heads of the crowds, beaming a direct connection between the two spaces across the hall. Trade shows are always problematic spaces for wireless technologies, but since virtually no other exhibitor uses light-based connections and the lamps need to be precisely oriented towards each other, this solution can replace cables for certain applications. Despite the size, the access points draw single-digit Watts of power, allowing them to run on small battery packs if needed.

Will Li-Fi see a breakthrough in the next few years?

It’s always difficult to add a new standard to the roster

It’s clear that we need a solution to our ever-more congested networks. With many people carrying multiple devices on them at all times (think phones, earbuds, and smartwatches), and having many more strewn across their homes, there is only so much radio spectrum available to keep them all connected without interference. That’s how Li-Fi’s biggest drawback is an advantage in disguise. Since it’s confined to one room or space at a time, it usually doesn’t have to compete with interfering Li-Fi signals.

A proof-of-concept USB Li-Fi dongle connected to a TV

At the same time, it will be difficult for pureLiFi and other LiFi champions to convince device makers and consumers to make the switch. Your phone and home are already somewhat connected.