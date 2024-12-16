Summary Whisk is a new image generator by Google that makes creating AI images simple and easy.

Whisk utilizes Google's Gemini AI and Imagen to convert uploaded images into detailed text prompts for AI creation.

Whisk is a brainstorming tool for visual exploration, allowing rapid iteration through a variety of ideas in minutes.

Google unveiled its latest AI tool today. This time it's an image generator called Whisk, but it works a little differently than most AI image generators. Whisk lets you drop in other images as prompts and mixes them together to create an entirely new image.

Unlike the other image generators, which require carefully-worded text prompts, Whisk makes the process of generating an AI image quite simple. Simply drag and drop images into the tool, and it will do the rest.

Here's how Whisk AI works

Whisk is powered by Google's Gemini AI and Imagen, its image-creation AI tool. Gemini works in the background by converting the images you upload into detailed text prompts for the AI model. Google explained it like this:

Automatic captioning: Gemini first creates detailed prompts based on the images you upload.

Generative remixing: The prompts are fed into Imagen 3 to create outputs inspired by your input images.

Editable prompts: You can tweak the generated image prompts to refine the results.

The process produces what Google referred to as the 'essence' of an image, rather than an exact replica. Outputs may vary widely as a result, with details like height, tone, and size changing. This makes Whisk a great brainstorming tool, but kind of useless as an artistic AI image generator.

Google says Whisk is for 'rapid visual exploration,' and allows artists and creatives to iterate through dozens of ideas in a matter of minutes. It's more of a brainstorming tool than a pixel-perfect output machine. But it is fast and flexible.

Here's how you can try Whisk AI

Whisk is accessible through Google Labs. You can test the tool and share feedback to Google. Whisk is currently a fun experimental project, so there's no word on when, or if, it will be released to the mainstream.

Whisk is currently only available to people with an IP address in the United States.

This is yet another Google AI tool, but it could actually be useful. Using images instead of detailed text prompts levels the playing field for a lot of people who don't have time to learn intricate AI prompt engineering. But now we wonder what will happen when AI images are generating AI images.