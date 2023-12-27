WhatsApp has been the epicenter of major developments and improvements in the encrypted messaging space throughout the year, but perhaps even more so in December. As one of the best messaging apps on Android, Meta’s team of developers shoulders the immense responsibility of creating new features and ensuring everything in WhatsApp works as intended.

Although there were just a handful of developments for most WhatsApp users who stick with stable channel updates, the happenings in the beta versions have been nothing short of interesting. WhatsApp remained focused on making status update creation and sharing more versatile, while looking up previous chats through search also has a couple of enhancements in the works. Here’s everything WhatsApp refined in December.

Everything chats

Lock secret chats behind a code

At the beginning of the month, WhatsApp announced a new way to lock chats more securely. As opposed to the method where the chat lock feature relied on your phone’s biometric authentication system, the new system uses a unique password you type into the search field on WhatsApp. The password can even contain emoji to make them truly unique. Additionally, locking chats is now easier than heading into the detailed info screen — you can lock conversations directly by long-pressing it in the chat list and selecting Lock chat.

Audio messages gain view-once functionality

In the same security-centric vein, WhatsApp also extended its view-once functionality from images and videos to audio messages. Now, stable channel users can enable a setting allowing the recipient to play the message back only once, after which it is deleted automatically. Although the implementation is secured with end-to-end encryption, users need to remember the recipient can use workarounds like recording with an external device to save the content.

Pin messages, and not just chats

While some messages are meant for recipients to see only once, there are messages we tend to revisit repeatedly, like the links to shared photo albums in group chats. While WhatsApp allows you to star-mark messages in conversations, pinning them to the top of the conversation hasn’t been possible. However, rival apps like Telegram and Slack offer this convenience, and WhatsApp is following suit this month. Besides pinning conversations to the chat list, users can also pin messages to chats in the app now.

Linked devices finally catch on

Messages have long been a core feature for WhatsApp alongside calling. However, the app is also learning from other Meta apps like Instagram. Status updates on WhatsApp have been around for many years, but they've always been a step behind the likes of Telegram and Instagram.

This month, Meta added a feature truly unique to status update sharing on WhatsApp — support for posting updates from linked devices. For the longest time, WhatsApp only allowed viewing updates using your linked device, and even though a floating action button to post updates was available on linked smartphones, tapping it only threw error pop-ups. A beta version update for the app fixed this long-standing complaint for a handful of testers, and we are looking forward to a wider release soon.

Good riddance to the FAB

Speaking of FAB for status updates, though, WhatsApp plans to move it to a new location. Presently, it is placed in the lower right region of the screen, just like the New message FAB in the Chats tab. Beta testers spotted WhatsApp experimenting with a pencil icon placed alongside the Status header replacing the FAB. It's a smaller touch target than the FAB, but makes for a cleaner UI.

The new UI where the FAB is replaced by a pencil icon

HD media sharing

December also gave us a glimpse of WhatsApp’s plans to extend support for HD media sharing through status updates. Earlier this year, WhatsApp finally bowed to pressure from users to rein in the aggressive compression on images and videos shared through its platform. Now, you can select the HD option before sending people an image or video to preserve more details and clarity. Ongoing efforts could soon extend this convenience to status updates as well. Note that the media will still be compressed, but not as much as WhatsApp usually does.

Reply bar and Instagram link support

Speaking of conveniences, the app’s developers also believe an omnipresent reply text box for status updates will help the UI — the idea being that you won’t need to swipe up to reveal the message text field first. Like most other features we saw, this is still a work-in-progress, just like support for linking to your Instagram account.

An integration is hardly surprising because WhatsApp and Instagram are both Meta businesses, and developers are working on a way to share WhatsApp status updates to Instagram with a single tap. This may not be ideal for many users who entertain different audiences on each platform, but it sure would be convenient once you set it up. However, we worry the ephemeral content created using WhatsApp’s status upload tools would pale in comparison to Instagram’s abundance of dynamic stickers and filters. This is still a work-in-progress, though, so WhatsApp may address the concern before proceeding.

Everything search

Search by username, à la Instagram

WhatsApp’s likeness to Instagram is set to permeate from the Updates tab into the Chats tab as well. This month, beta testers saw ongoing development of a username-based search. WhatsApp has conventionally used phone numbers and saved contact names as the only ways to look up people, but now, usernames could join the list. This development could reduce the risks associated with sharing your phone number if you want someone to contact you on WhatsApp.

Every chat has its red-letter days

In addition to looking up people by their WhatsApp username, Meta also spent December beta testing a search-by-date utility. As you would imagine, it allows beta testers to look up messages in chats between two defined dates. Such a lookup feature can come in clutch when you don’t remember the exact words of the message you’re looking for. However, it has only been a server-side beta test this month, and we hope to see availability get better in the beta channel soon.

Everything else

WhatsApp has a lot of stuff going on in the background, and several features are half-baked at any point, destined for a release in the future. We saw our fair share of those in December, in the form of message forwarding support for broadcast Channels, and Meta’s attempts to give WhatsApp a dose of AI alongside other platforms which stand to benefit. With the former, WhatsApp hopes to simplify sharing updates through Channels, especially for their administrators. Presently, people must laboriously type out fresh updates or copy messages and then paste them in the Channel for broadcasting.

Until these changes make it to a worldwide user base, though, we must play the waiting game. Unfortunately, WhatsApp isn’t very transparent with the timelines.