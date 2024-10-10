Key Takeaways WhatsApp is rolling out customizable chat themes with up to 22 options in beta.

Users can personalize themes, chat colors, and background wallpapers for all or for individual conversations.

The feature is rolling out now with WhatsApp version 2.24.21.34, though it hasn't appeared for us yet.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is a popular messaging choice, thanks to end-to-end encryption, filters and backgrounds for video calls, an option to like other users' status and private mentions, paired with a trove of Artifical Intelligence features powered by MetaAI.

Personalization and customization has been less prevalent on the platform, though we've previously heard reports about the messaging giant finally building functionality to allow users to set custom themes for chats.

Reported back in August and subsequently in September, customizable themes are rolling out now, at least in beta.

For reference, currently, theme options within the app only offer System Default, Light, and Dark. With the Google Play Beta Program's WhatsApp version 2.24.21.34, however, users on Android can expect to see up to 22 new chat themes with up to 20 different color options, as highlighted by WABetaInfo.

According to screenshots shared in the report, it looks like users will soon begin seeing a Chat theme settings page, with individual settings for the chat's color and the background wallpaper. Additionally, users will also have the option to choose a default theme that applies to all chats or select specific themes for individual conversations.

Your mileage with the feature may currently vary

Source: WABetaInfo

WABetaInfo suggests that every time you apply a new theme, the app will automatically apply a complementary chat color. If you prefer more customization, you will be able to tinker with the color for specific chats, creating a unique and personalized appearance for each conversation. Your customization, however, will be private, and not visible to the person you're texting — so essentially, you can customize your chats in any way that you like without the fear of the recipient judging you.

Even though out in beta now, the feature is still only available to a limited number of users. I am not seeing it on my Pixel 8 running WhatsApp beta 2.24.21.34. The feature is also rolling out now on iOS via the WhatsApp for iOS 24.20.71 update, though I am not seeing it on my iPhone either.