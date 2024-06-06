Summary Google is rolling out new weather icons for the At a Glance widget.

The new icons first appeared inside Google's weather app.

Updated widget icons are appearing now on phones and tablets.

While it’s true that Google is focused on large-scale projects like Gemini and its Pixel series, it still has a vested interest in continuing the evolution of smaller products and services. Even though you may not think twice about the look of the Gmail app, for instance, Google is dedicated to keep these consumer-facing products seamlessly running. This is the case when it comes to the UI of its widgets, and now, the company is rolling out a handful of new icons.

According to the Google News page on Telegram, Google is now globally rolling out new weather icons for its At a Glance widget and weather widgets. Previously, these icons were seen in Google Weather upon opening the app – back in 2023, the icons were spotted in a revamped UI. The new look was rolled out exclusively to Pixel Fold and Tablet owners at first, but it eventually started rolling out to all Android users, no update required.

The ongoing rollout of the Weather icons

The latest batch of updated weather icons was first seen at the beginning of the year. Some app users started recognizing the change, but at the time, it was unclear if the company was planning a larger rollout – or intending to make it official at all. Many also noticed that the new icons were missing from the At a Glance and Weather widgets, in particular. Now, these same icons are launching globally.

While widget redesigns are often minor, they rarely go unnoticed by avid Android users. For instance, Google debuted new icons for its Weather and At a Glance widgets earlier this year. This followed design changes to the Google weather app and applet, which were a part of the company’s revamp of Material You. It was then that it seemed almost certain Google was focused on improving its UI. This isn’t the first time the company has shown its dedication to keeping users happy with their experience, and it likely won’t be the last – given Google’s competition, customer retention may remain a critical part of its strategy.