Summary Waze offers themed navigation experiences with celebrities, providing entertainment and laughs during road trips.

The latest guest voice is provided by backup dancer turned Peloton instructor, Cody Rigsby.

Users can customize their Waze experience by selecting Rigsby's custom car and changing the navigation preferences to his voice.

Road trips can be a ton of fun. With an arsenal of snacks, caffeine for the driver, and a comfy blanket for the passenger, it's so relaxing to kick back and watch the miles and scenery fly by. Luckily, we live in an era where pulling over to frantically squint down at an unfolded map to find your next exit isn't necessary, thanks to the modern-day luxuries that are phone GPS apps. One of the most popular navigation apps for smartphones is Waze, owned by Google.

The folks at Waze have a good sense of humor, and want to share the laughs while you're on the road. The app's themed navigation experiences span holidays, sporting events, and celebrities. Got a long drive ahead of you? Beat the highway blues with the app's latest comedic companion offering, none other than the fiery Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby. Rigsby rose to fame through his fitness and dancing career, which began with a star-studded backup dancing stint, working for industry giants such as Katy Perry, Pitbull, and Nicki Minaj. He went on to culminate a following as a Peloton fitness instructor, and then won third place on the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars.

From sassy gossip to motivational hype talk to spiritual reflections, the Rigsby Waze companion feature has a little bit of everything — including pressing matters like cauliflower pizza crust and celebrity breakups, Waze says. The Cody Rigsby Driving Experience is available now, according to Waze. Feel free to really get into the experience by selecting Rigsby's custom car — the Princess Carriage — on the Waze app, and changing your navigation voice preferences to Rigsby's voice (My Waze → Settings → Voice and sound → Waze voice → Cody Rigsby).

Rigsby joins a growing list of celebrities adding variety to the commute through Waze's navigation companion program. Last May, Waze joined forces with comedic icon Hasan Minhaj, who slings both witty quips and dad jokes to keep you company while you drive. Over the holidays, you could take your driving instruction from Saint Nick, or a Gingerbread Man with a spicy attitude. You can even be your own celebrity by recording prompts in your own voice. This way, no one bosses you around except yourself, not even Waze's celebrity guests.

Waze, a popular choice in mobile navigation, offers more than just a laugh or two while you're on the freeway. The GPS app's many features put it toe-to-toe with options like Apple and Google Maps, including Bluetooth signal boosts to improve location services in tunnels and warnings about upcoming risky roads. This safety feature uses AI analysis and recently-added crash history to determine when a road on a driver's route has a higher accident risk.