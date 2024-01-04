Summary Samsung phones do not come with Google Cast built-in, but there is a workaround to enable Google Cast mirroring on Galaxy devices.

Samsung has made it harder to access the hidden Smart View developer option menu, but there are still two methods to enable Cast support.

You can use the SystemUI Tuner app or connect your phone to a PC and run an ADB command to access the hidden Smart View developer menu and enable Google Cast.

Thanks to Google Cast, mirroring your smartphone's screen or beaming content from your phone to a big Cast-enabled TV screen just requires a few taps. Except for Samsung, the best Android phones come with Google Cast built-in. The world's largest Android manufacturer supports Miracast-based Smart View on its phones instead of Google's casting standard. There was a workaround to enable Google Cast mirroring on Samsung phones. This trick no longer works, but an alternative method is now available that you can use to enjoy Google Cast support on your Galaxy device.

Samsung has been working on adding Google Cast support to Smart View for a while. This will enable you to mirror your Galaxy phone's display or app content to a compatible TV. Previously, you could jump into the hidden Smart View developer options to enable support for Google's casting standard. But with recent versions of the Smart View app, Samsung has made the hidden Smart View developer option menu harder to access.

As brought to the attention of Android Guru Mishaal Rahman, you can still access this menu and enjoy Google Cast on your Samsung phone. There are two ways to achieve this: through the SystemUI Tuner app or by connecting your phone to a PC and running an ADB command. Both methods are simple and do not require root access to work.

The first method is the easiest as it does not require access to a PC. Open the SystemUI Tuner app; from the System dropdown on the left, select Lock Screen. From there, tap Lock Screen Shortcuts, followed by the left or right shortcut. Now, search for Smart View and select the "DeveloperOption Activity."

If you don't mind using ADB, connect your phone to your PC, and run the following ADB command: "adb shell "settings put system lock_application_shortcut '1;http://com.samsung.android.smartmirroring/.settings.DeveloperOptionActivity;1;null;'".

In both cases, your Galaxy phone's lock screen shortcut will change to the hidden Smart View developer menu. Open the hidden settings and toggle enable the Google Cast and App Cast Allows All Apps options.

If you frequently cast content to TVs, you are unlikely to mind the few additional steps needed to enable this feature on your phone.

Given that Smart View technically supports Google Cast, it is possible that Samsung will make this feature official with the upcoming One UI 6.1 release. The next major version of the company's skin should debut alongside the Galaxy S24 series later this month and roll out to its existing premium devices in the coming weeks and months.