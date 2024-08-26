Key Takeaways Pixel phones offer unique features like Call Screen and Hold for Me that you will not find in other Android phones.

The new Pixel 9 series introduces Satellite SOS and Pixel Studio, but their availability is limited to selected countries.

"Where Is Enabled" tool helps users see which Pixel features they won't be able to enjoy in their country.

Google's Pixel phones pack several useful features, like Call Screen, Hold for Me, Assistant voice typing, etc., that you won't find on other phones. The newly launched Pixel 9 series expands the list with additions like Satellite SOS and Pixel Studio. The catch is that not all features are available in every market where Google officially sells its Pixel phones. Even worse, the company does not have a dedicated page listing the availability of the features by region, leaving you to do all the hard work. A new tool aims to solve this problem and make your Pixel purchase decision easier.

Redditor u/darcon134_'s "Where Is Enabled" tool highlights all the Pixel-specific Google and Android features, which you can filter out based on their unavailability in your region. The website is simple to use; you only need to enter your country to get a list of the features your Pixel will miss out on.

Over the years, Google has added a plethora of features to its Pixel phones, and if you live outside the US, you might be surprised at how many of them you are missing out on. This "Where Is Enabled" tool makes it easy to get an overview of all such features quickly. Based on this, you can decide if it's worth buying a Pixel phone, especially since you will pay the same (or higher) price for it as customers in the US and yet miss out on many of its useful features.

Do note that some features are device-language dependent, so you can enable them by changing your phone's language.

Provide feedback to the developer to improve the tool

The tool does not provide a way to filter the list of unavailable features depending on your Pixel phone (or languages). However, after reviewing user feedback, the developer says he will consider it "for future development." This would be a useful addition, especially since many recent features are only available on newer Pixel models.

As the tool is a community-driven project that has just launched, you might spot some errors in the availability of the features listed. If that's the case, make sure to send feedback to the developer so it can be fixed. You can also donate to him as a token of gratitude for the handy tool.