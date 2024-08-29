Key Takeaways T-Mobile will no longer give upfront trade-in credits for phones, but spread them fully across the installment plan.

The change provides clarity and transparency for customers, showing the full value of credits over time.

Customers can now see promo pricing in the cart and add accessories to an EIP without meeting a minimum.

T-Mobile never seems to be in the headlines for good things anymore. It’s lived long enough to become the villain in many people’s eyes, and while most of those reasons come from very much deserved criticism, the momentum behind its general wrongdoings tend to outshine any minutely positive changes the company makes in its policies. Don’t get us wrong, T-Mobile still makes and has made many anti-consumer policy changes, such as cracking down on internet users logging on away from home or changing terms regarding promotional credits for people who pay off their devices early. T-Mobile is reportedly changing its promotional upgrade experience again, but this time, we think it’s a good move.

According to a document acquired by The Mobile Report, a phone carrier news service, T-Mobile will no longer give upfront trade-in credits for phones. However, the promotional credit that users would get from their trade-ins will be fully spread across their installment plan. Previously, to borrow an example from The Mobile Report, T-Mobile’s trade-in promos made it so if you traded in an iPhone 13 with a value of $200, but T-Mobile’s promo credit made it worth $800 when buying an iPhone 15, the $200 from the phone’s value would be applied up front, while the remaining $600 would be spread across the installment. This led to changing monthly payments, which could be confusing for some when looking at their bill. Now, the entire value of that $800 promo would be spread across the entire installment, making monthly payments consistent.

A good change for clarity

Like we said, T-Mobile doesn’t make many good moves anymore, but anything that provides clarity and transparency to its customers makes it a win in our books. While it does take away from the excitement at getting promo credits up front, making it so you sometimes won’t have a device bill whatsoever, users will still see the full value of the credit over time. Additionally, in that same document The Mobile Report acquired, customers will now be able to see promo pricing in the cart, giving better estimates on monthly pricing at the time of order, and customers will also have the ability to add accessories to an Equipment Installation Plan without needing to meet the $49 minimum required.

There are a lot of phone carriers all vying for your hard-earned money nowadays, so it’s important to know which one is the best fit for you. None of them are perfect, so knowing what you’re getting into is vital for keeping your wallet full. We still think T-Mobile is the best for most people. Its aggressive spectrum shopping spree is finally paying off, and T Life, the former T-Mobile Tuesdays app, is a pretty solid rewards and benefits program for its customers.