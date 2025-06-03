Summary T-Mobile now offers Fiber Home Internet plans with 5-year price locks, starting at 500Mbps for $75 per month.

A limited-time Founder's Club deal offers 2Gbps for $70/month and comes with a 10-year price lock.

You don't need to be an existing T-Mobile customer to take advantage of the special offer, although once it's over, also having the carrier's voice service will cut $15 off your internet bill.

T-Mobile has been on a bit of a spree lately. It recently introduced new mobile plans with 5-year price locks to try and sway customers fleeing competitors like Verizon, on top of periodic free line giveaways. It also acquired the physical networking services of fiber providers MetroNet last year, and Lumos more recently.

While the endgame was always clearly to offer its own fiber subscription, those plans are now set to go live. Starting June 5, you'll be able to purchase a Home Fiber Internet plan from the leading US carrier. For a limited time, you can make certain you always have the bandwidth you need and don't see any major price increases for a decade, too, thanks to the enticing (and limited-time-only) Founder's Club deal.