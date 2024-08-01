Summary T-Mobile rebranded its T-Mobile Tuesdays app to T Life at the beginning of the year, but has now merged the features back into the main T-Mobile app, causing confusion.

At the beginning of the year, T-Mobile surprised us all by rebranding its beloved T-Mobile Tuesdays app to simply "T Life." The name change came with an app redesign, but T Life remained the home of the carrier's perks program, and the T-Mobile Tuesdays branding stuck around, leaving us to wonder why the rebrand happened in the first place. Now, after the latest developments around this app, we're more confused than ever.

As of version 10.0, uploaded to the Play Store last week, the T Life app for Android is now identical to the existing T-Mobile app, which allows you to manage your account and plan. Both apps now appear to share the same versioning system, with the main T-Mobile app also being updated to 10.0 within the last week. The changes seem to have been rolled out with no fanfare, but it's immediately apparent when you have both apps installed and notice that their icons are now lookalikes.

The similarities are more than skin deep

Right after a fresh install of the updated T Life app, you're greeted by a feature tour welcoming you to "the new go-to T-Mobile app." This setup wizard informs you of other features of the app, including the ability to manage your account and access T-Mobile Tuesdays benefits.

But here's the kicker: When you install the regular T-Mobile app, you're greeted by the exact same feature tour. The two apps have different package names, but appear to be virtually identical in every other user-facing way now.

All of this begs the question of why T-Mobile would bother rebranding its Tuesdays app just months ago if it planned to roll all of its features into the main T-Mobile app anyway. Or if this move wasn't on the roadmap at the beginning of the year, is it being done in response to the tepid reception the T Life app was met with?

If T-Mobile is indeed giving up on its T Life rebrand because users simply weren't feeling it, that would be a rare customer-first move for a company that has looked increasingly greedy in recent years. After buying up smaller carriers left and right and raising rates on people who had Price Lock guarantees, the "un-carrier" days are now firmly in the past.

