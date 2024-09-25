Key Takeaways Strava's Quick Edit feature, first announced at Camp Strava, is available now.

The feature allows users to quickly perform common activity edits and set privacy controls, right after uploading a new activity.

Quick Edit options include map visibility, activity title, audience settings, and more.

Strava is one of the best fitness apps out there with social features that let you connect with others who use the app to stay motivated and fit.

The app, which can sync activities from a variety of wearables, including ones made by Google, Samsung, Garmin, Apple, and more, allows you to track workouts, share your activities, compete with others, find new routes for activities, train for an event or personal goal, and more.

Considering that the app's major strength is its social aspect, the platform is rolling out a feature to let you quickly edit, update, and share activity details with others on the platform.

The new feature, aptly named Quick Edit, was first shared at Camp Strava, the platform’s annual event. The feature, which is available to all Strava users, allows instant access to common activity edits and privacy controls right after you upload a new activity from a tracking device. Previously, users had to manually go into an activity, navigate to the three dot menu on the top right and then tap on Edit Activity to make necessary changes.

"Each activity upload is a chance for Strava athletes to personalize their authentic story behind the effort. Quick Edit puts the power in the hands of our users to easily tailor what they share and how they connect with their community," said Zipporah Allen, Strava’s chief business officer.

Here are all the Quick Edits that you can make

Audience settings : Customize who can see your activity details.

: Customize who can see your activity details. Hide details : Hide specific activity details like heart rate, calories burnt, start time, pace, and more.

: Hide specific activity details like heart rate, calories burnt, start time, pace, and more. Activity title : Leave the activity blank or customize it with your own unique title.

: Leave the activity blank or customize it with your own unique title. Map visibility : Hide your entire route and map.

: Hide your entire route and map. Photos and videos: Add photos/videos from your route to your activity, directly from the Quick Edit option.

Quick Edit is the latest in a series of features to make their way to the app in the last few months. The feature follows the lead set by Dark Mode, Family Plan, and Weekly Heatmaps, with additional features still to come.