Perfect Grind is the latest game from the indie studio and developer Noodlecake, who is behind some of our the best Android games out there, like Alto's Odyssey and Really Bad Chess. Perfect Grind joins the fray as a quirky skating game where you'll use straightforward swipe controls to perform a variety of tricks and combos, and you can even design your own skate parks to pull off your favorite tricks in style.

Perfect Grind is a game that looks simple but is surprisingly addicting; it's ideal if you're waiting for a bus or your pasta to boil. You're placed in a cheerful, multicolored world of skateparks where you can perform classic skateboarding tricks to earn combo points. The more combos you chain together, the higher your score will rise. Various NPCs scattered around the skateparks will ask you to complete challenges, from which you'll earn in-game currency needed to customize your character.

The game's controls only require a single finger, so if you've lost most of your digits in a freak blender accident, this is the perfect game for you. However, the controls are extremely sensitive. When I started playing, I constantly stopped when I meant to do a flip, triggered the wrong combo with a tap held for too long, or just headed in the wrong direction. We recommend lowering the sensitivity in the setting while you wrap your head around the swipes and taps needed to perform tricks. However, combining tricks into awesome combos is incredibly satisfying once you have the hang of the touch controls.

Perfect Grind is free to download and contains ads, but a $2.99 purchase removes those pesky ads and gives you access to a few more challenges and missions. This is the most interesting part of the game, as you can place rails, ramps, fences, and other structures to create your own custom parks, so the $3 entry fee is worth it if you're keen to build your own parks.

You can't go wrong with Perfect Grind. It's free to download, pulling off crazy grinds and flip tricks feels good, and building your own parks offers countless more hours of content. What's not to like? Of course, if you're looking for even more enthralling titles to play on Android, here are the best arcade games to try next.