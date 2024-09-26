This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

Samsung unleashed the Galaxy Watch FE for price-conscious buyers back in June, and interestingly enough, the tech giant only offered the wearable in a Wi-Fi/Bluetooth version.

At the time, Samsung's promotional material suggested the existence of an LTE version for the Watch FE, but the variant was MIA when it was time to be unveiled, leaving some fans disappointed.

Fast-forward to now, Samsung has finally decided to launch the Watch FE with LTE support, and it costs $50 more than its counterpart.

The LTE version was announced today, Thursday, September 26, alongside the Galaxy S24 FE and the Tab S10 series.

The model appears to be identical to its Bluetooth counterpart, with added functionality for those who want to stay connected on the go. It retains all the elements that made the original Watch FE a fan favorite, including its BioActive sensor, all-day battery life, IP68 rating, and more.