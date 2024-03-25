Samsung Galaxy A25 5G $265 $300 Save $35 Samsung's Galaxy A25 brings premiuim features to the budget segment such as an AMOLED display and triple camera system, and it gets even more affordable with today's $35 discount. $265 at Amazon

Earlier this year, Samsung quietly released its Galaxy A25 5G phone in the US. The subdued launch made sense, given how close the handset sits in features and price to the company's other, more popular models, but with today's Big Spring Sale deal, it might be worth taking a second look. The A25 offers some surprisingly premium features at its budget-friendly price tag. It has a beautiful AMOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, and its rear 50MP triple camera system is capable of recording video in 4K. It's a solid value at its normal price of $300, but we like it a lot more with today's $35 discount.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G

Close

It's pretty clear who the A25 is targeted at: consumers who want a phone in the $300 price range without having to make huge sacrifices in areas like display, camera, and battery life. The handset features a 6.5" AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. This means the screen is sharp and smooth when viewing media and playing games, and you usually don't see these kinds of specs on sub-$300 smartphones. It also has a fair amount of RAM (6GB), to help with things like multitasking, but those expecting high-power performance will want to look elsewhere.

The camera system, though, is a bit better than you'd expect in this price range, with 50MP main, 8MP ultrawide, and 2MP macro units. You also get solid, all-day battery life, 128GB of storage, and 5G wireless connectivity. Other features on the A25 include a 3.5mm headphone jack and microSD card slot for expandable storage—both of which are becoming more rare these days in all phones, and a fingerprint reader for secure unlocking. About the only thing you don't get here is water resistance.

The stars have aligned for those currently in the market for a budget or midrange handset with a large display and capable camera system, making this already wallet-friendly phone even more affordable. Take advantage of today's discount while you still can, and be sure to check out our roundup of the best Galaxy A25 cases to protect your new investment.