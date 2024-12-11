Summary Roku's beloved Roku City screensaver, which has been stuck at 720p since its launch in 2018, is finally being upgraded to 1080p.

The updated screensaver is rolling out now, and should be widely available this week, complete with new Easter Eggs.

Roku City now features more activity, a new train station, and star buttons across the virtual city's billboards that can help viewers learn more about Roku's offerings.

Roku streaming devices are known for their user-friendly interface, offering access to hundreds of TV shows and movies — but beyond its core functionality, the platform has also garnered a unique identity thanks to its iconic Roku City screensaver. The looping, animated background, which was first released back in 2018, has become a cultural phenomenon, with users constantly trying to find movie and show references, Easter Eggs, advertisements, and more within the screensaver.

The screensaver has spawned its own meme culture too, with users making satirical posts about what life is like in the virtual city, while others say that their Roku City screensaver offers them comfort, and some can't sleep without it on.

For reference, since its introduction in 2018, Roku City has been stuck in HD definition (720p). However, just in time for the holidays, Roku is finally giving the screensaver a FHD (1080p) makeover, slated to roll out worldwide this week alongside other visual updates.

On all supported devices (FHD resolution or higher, which is clearly the majority now), the Roku City screensaver will now look much crisper and vibrant, complete with an updated color palette. The color change isn't drastic — shades of purple, pink, and orange are still the dominant colors, but the overall design does look way more modern and polished, as seen in the image below.

Expect a livelier screensaver

Close

The San Jose, California-based streaming giant is also making the fictional skyline more lively than before. "The Roku City that you know and love is buzzing with even more activity, including new Easter Eggs and the launch of the Roku City train station. See if you can spot them," said Roku in an email.

Elsewhere, billboards across the virtual city will now feature a new star button, tapping which will allow viewers to learn more about Roku’s original content, Roku Zones, and other features. The updated screensaver is rolling out now, and should be widely available within the week.