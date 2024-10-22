Ring Battery Doorbell $60 $100 Save $40 The 2024 release of the Ring Battery Doorbell includes a few upgrades over the previous generation as well as some features found in higher-end models. It's a good value at its regular price and a near-steal with this deal. $60 at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a doorbell camera to add to your smart home setup, you have a chance to score some big time savings today. At $60, the newest model of the Ring Battery Doorbell is down to its lowest price to date on Amazon, cutting 40% from its regular price of $100. You can bring the price down even further if you have a device to trade, so this makes a great deal for anyone looking to upgrade their smart home tech in addition to video doorbell newcomers.

Why the 2024 Ring Battery Doorbell is the right choice for your front door

The Ring lineup has become quite vast over the years, and while higher-end models like the Ring Battery Doorbell Pro rank among the best smart doorbell cameras, where the Ring Battery Doorbell really stands out among the lineup is with its simplicity. As its name implies, it has a built-in battery, which allows for a simple installation process without having to run wiring or connect to existing wiring. The battery can last between 6–12 months, and you'll be able to recharge it via USB-C cable. When it comes time to do so, the Ring Battery Doorbell clicks in and out of place easily.

With this being the 2024 updated Ring Battery Doorbell, one thing you'll get over the original release is 66% more vertical camera coverage. The camera is now meant to see from head-to-toe, so you'll be able to check if packages have been delivered throughout the day, in addition to always being able to tell who may be dropping by. The Ring Video Doorbell has many of the most popular features to look for in a video doorbell, including motion detection and alerts, custom motion zones and privacy settings, and integration with Alexa. Additionally, many cheap doorbell cameras only have one-way communication capabilities, but with the Ring Battery Doorbell you can both talk to and listen to visitors.

It isn't often we see recent releases with such a hefty discount, so you'll want to click over to Amazon quickly if the Ring Battery Doorbell sounds right for your home. This deal knocks it all the way down to $60, which is a savings of $40 from its regular $100 price, and you're in store for even more savings if you have some old tech to trade-in along the way.