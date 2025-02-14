Summary Retroid announced the Retroid Pocket Flip 2, with a single 16:9 screen and front-firing speakers.

The new design features a longer hinge, sunken buttons, and full-size thumbsticks, indicating improved comfort and usability.

Details on pricing, specs, and release date are still unknown, but it is expected to run Android and cost around $200, like other Retroid devices.

When it comes to handheld Android gaming, Retroid is a pretty big name in the space, and for good reason. Its handhelds are both affordable and performant, perfect for emulation as well as playing native Android games. Last year, we saw the Retroid Pocket 5 and Retroid Pocket Mini drop, both well-received handhelds that punch above their weight, which is why we are excited to see a new handheld announced by the company, the Retroid Pocket Flip 2.

The Retroid Pocket Flip 2 shows off familiar colors

A very Nintendo Gamecube-looking purple, green, red, and yellow

So far details are pretty light regarding the Retroid Pocket Flip 2. It's common to see companies like Retroid tease upcoming handhelds without releasing many details, the tweet above a perfect example. At the very least, we can see the design doesn't stray too far from the first Retroid Pocket Flip. It's still a clamshell device, very similar looking to a Nintendo DS, though there is only one screen instead of two.

The screen does appear to be 16:9, though it's hard to tell if it's larger than the original's 4.7-inch touchscreen. The speakers appear to be front-firing, a welcome change from the original. But the most significant change is the longer hinge and sunken buttons, which not only look more pleasing but should ideally be more comfortable to hold, especially when the original Flip offered sliding thumbsticks instead of the full-size sticks pictured in the Flip 2 announcement (per Android Authority) and found in Retroid's other handhelds.

Knowing Retroid, the pricing should make sense when announced and, ideally, will cost around ~$200 like Retroid's other devices. We should at least be able to expect the device to run Android, but what processor will be used isn't known. Perhaps the internals of the Retroid Pocket 5 and Mini set a minimum expectation of what we'll get.

So now that we know the Retroid Pocket Flip 2 is coming sometime soon, all we need now are the specs, release date, and price. So expect to hear more soon, as this story is just getting started.