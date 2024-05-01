Summary Raycon's latest Everyday earbuds offer ANC and multipoint connectivity, maintaining their $80 price tag for competitive quality.

Upgraded features include water resistance, fast charging, and new color options without sacrificing affordability or functionality.

These compact earbuds are perfect for on-the-go music lovers, offering a blend of convenience, durability, and impressive sound technology.

Raycon has a wide selection of compact earbuds and headphones, with the Everyday series of buds being the forerunner in terms of features, sound quality, and size. The buds are light on your wallet with an $80 sticker price, but the 2021 model is starting to show its age in the competitive market. Raycon has finally updated the Everyday earbuds with modern features and left our favorite bits untouched.

Related Best cheap true wireless earbuds in 2024 These exceptional earbuds won't break the bank while still delivering quality

The outgoing generation of Raycon Everyday earbuds had several attributes which appealed to buyers. They had 32 hours of advertised battery life, water resistance, and an attractive $80 price tag. Raycon just announced the latest version of the earbuds with a significantly longer list of attractive features.

Raycon Everyday Earbuds The latest generation of Raycon Everyday earbuds boast ANC and Bluetooth Multipoint connectivity to switch between multiple devices, making them the ideal companion for casual listeners. They are also water resistant and include fast charging support to boot. Wired/Wireless Wireless Noise Cancellation ANC IP Rating IP66 Charging type USB-C Wired Price $80

The brand has added Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) support to help drown out the background noise and focus on your music or conversation. You can also switch seamlessly between any two devices without skipping a beat, thanks to multipoint connectivity. You won’t need to turn off Bluetooth on one device for the earbuds to connect to the other.

More features for the same low price

Source: Raycon

That doesn’t mean to say Raycon is trading the bits we loved for these new features. The latest version of the Everyday earbuds are still IP66 rated for water and dust resistance, so you can enjoy workouts and walks in the rain without worrying. The new earbuds also sport fast charging support, so you can get up to 1.5 hours of playback from just 10 minutes spent recharging the earbuds.

The brand is also launching new colors this time, with vibrant picks such as purple, green, and blue. The user experience is also improved with a simplified LED indicator and touch sensor behavior. The resulting product should be a compact package with earbuds you can take anywhere with you, wear in almost any weather while enjoying the convenience of switching between devices with Bluetooth multipoint, and drowning out the surroundings at the gym or at work with ANC.

Most importantly, Raycon has surprisingly retained the attractive $80 sticker price for these new Everyday earbuds, making them a solid rival to the likes of Nothing’s Ear. That said, there’s just a handful of sub-$80 earbuds with ANC and multipoint, which can rival the Raycon Everyday earbuds.