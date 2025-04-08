Summary Meta's 'Teen Accounts' feature is expanding to Facebook and Messenger with stricter privacy and content limits.

More parental controls are coming soon, requiring teens to get approval from parents to go Live or disable nudity blurring.

Some rules are age-based, with under-16 accounts private by default before getting more freedom at 16+.

In September last year, Meta announced "Teen Accounts" to ensure a safe environment for Instagram users under the age of 16. This feature went live for teens across the world in January this year, and it was only a matter of time before Meta brought this to two of its other popular social media apps. Well, the time has now come, as Meta has announced Teen Accounts for Facebook and Messenger in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada.

This means all the built-in protections that are available in Teen Accounts for Instagram are now also available for Facebook and Messenger. The social media giant is also planning to introduce more restrictions on teen accounts across Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger in the next couple of months.