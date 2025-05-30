Summary Exclusive Pixel widget, Pixel VIPs, in Google Contacts app allows quick access to 8 contacts' details.

Widget opens a sheet with contact info, current location, recent communications (texts, calls, WhatsApp).

Release date unclear, potential debut in Android 16 QPR1 or on Pixel 10.

Google Contacts is getting an exclusive new widget on Pixel devices. Android Authority has obtained video of the setup flow for an upcoming widget called Pixel VIPs that provides quick access to details about up to eight of your contacts.

Android Authority says an anonymous source provided the publication with the video, which apparently comes from an internal test build of the Pixel Tips app. These builds are also referred to as "dogfood" builds, hence the pawprints in the screenshots you see below.