Today, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro officially arrive alongside the Pixel Watch 2, but Google didn't want its earbuds to be left out of all the blue-tiful fun of its 2023 color scheme. So, to accompany an update to the Pixel Buds Pro that brings us a smattering of new features, Google is releasing two new colorways to match the Pixel 8 Pro: Bay blue and Porcelain white. Both versions look exquisite, but the Bay specifically seems like it should've been offered all along, as it makes last year's Fog look like trash.

Before I dive into my colorful rant, let's square away the features that existing Pixel Buds Pro users can expect to arrive in an OTA update if they're not buying the new shades of coolness:

Clear Calling for Pixel finally arrives on the Pixel Buds Pro, reducing noise from the incoming caller's audio to help you hear them better.

Bluetooth Super Wideband support doubles the bandwidth for voices, allow you to sound fuller and clearer.

Conversation Detection uses AI to detect when you start speaking, at which point the music pauses and the ANC profile switches to Transparency mode. Here's hoping it won't kick on whenever you start singing along with the music like some other earbuds we know.

Hearing Wellness brings stats and a live volume meter to the Pixel Buds app so that it can tell you how long you've been listening at damaging volumes and remind you that tinnitus and deafness are in your future if you don't turn it down right this second.

Low-latency gaming mode will only work when paired with Pixel phones, but will cut latency in half when playing a compatible game.

The update to the Pixel Buds app bringing these features starts rolling out today, along with a new Pixel Buds web app for Chrome OS, so you can enjoy all of the Buds Pro's benefits on your trusty Chromebook, too.

Source: Google

Now, back to the new colorways. When the Pixel Buds Pro debuted last year, Fog felt like a letdown. We had a bold Coral, a bright Lemongrass, and the understated — okay, I think it's boring, but matte black has a following — Charcoal, and then there was Fog. Fog was this pale, not quite robin's egg blue, but it didn't have the punch of the Lemongrass or the richness of Coral. Fast-forward to this year, and Google is essentially un-fusing Fog into the two superior colorways it couldn't decide on before mixing them together to make Fog. Porcelain's clean white look give the buds (and case) a cohesive and almost tuxedo-like look, whereas Bay packs enough pop to really let it stand out while blending seamlessly with the new Pixel Watch 2 straps and Pixel 8 Pro.

I'm a big fan of blue, and have been pining for bold blues in Pixels since the days of the Pixel 1 and its cobalt Very Blue. And I bought Fog because, as faded-out as it was, it was still the color that best fit my color scheme, and I now curse my impatience. If I had waited another year, that brilliant Bay would be mine. But at least the best colors of one of the best wireless earbuds could be yours.