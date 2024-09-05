It's no secret how much the Android Police staff have enjoyed the Google Pixel 9 series. Google addressed multiple areas of concern, making the Pixel 9 family some of the company's best work. Google put the era of inferior displays behind it with its Super Actua panels. The new modems included in the Pixel 9 provide the performance we expect from a flagship. The company controlled Tensor's heating issues by adding a vapor chamber. We love the phone, but we wanted to know what others think about the latest hardware from Mountain View. Here's what we found out.

9 Super Actua makes all the difference

Poor displays plagued previous Google Pixel devices. These dim, depressing panels were barely viewable outdoors even at max brightness. That's no longer an issue with Google's Super Actua displays. They are bright, vibrant, and crisp, exactly what we've been looking for.

8 Google nailed the design

Absolutely! The Pixel 9 Pro XL is Google's most refined design, eliminating the awkwardness of the Pixel 6. It's a traditionally beautiful device.

7 Still a Pixel camera

It's hard to argue with the output. Google is known for its excellent smartphone cameras, and the Pixel 9 series is no exception. If you're a shutterbug who fell in love with the Pixel for the cameras, you have nothing to worry about.

6 Fingerprint scanner problems are over

The Pixel 9's fingerprint scanner is an upgrade. It's a small thing, but you'll notice it when you use it numerous times a day. The scanner on the Pixel 9 is fast and accurate, making the horrors of the Pixel 6's fingerprint reader a thing of the past.

5 Tensor has improved

I get it. The Pixel 9 doesn't feature a Snapdragon, but that's not the concern it used to be. Tensor had growing pains, but Google did a wonderful job making its custom chipsets more power and heat-efficient. You'll still notice gaming issues, but the Pixel 9 flies in daily tasks.

4 Lasts all day

It's worth noting how good the Pixel device's battery life has been. The Pixel 8 Pro made strides, giving us over eight hours of screen on time, but the improved Tensor G4 in the Pixel 9 Pro XL takes things further.

3 Google still has work to do

While there have been significant hardware improvements, Google still has work to do on the software side. Updates are more reliable, and Android 14 is running well. However, we'd still like to see more comprehensive customization options like with Samsung's One UI.

2 Optimization matters

It isn't all about the specs. I understand that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has more horsepower under the hood, but optimization matters. When you use them side-by-side, the Pixel 9 Pro XL holds its own.

1 Much better modem

Enjoying your smartphone experience is difficult if you can't keep a connection. It seems basic, but Google Pixel phones have struggled with modem connectivity, often dropping signals or having difficulty moving from 5G to 4G LTE. The Pixel 9 has been a marked improvement, and others seem to agree.

So far, so good

Google must still navigate the Android 15 rollout, but early returns for the Pixel 9 are promising. It felt like Google ignored users for too long, not addressing glaring errors with its product. The Google Pixel 8 Pro was a step in the right direction, proving the company could release a reliable phone. I'm glad to see the Pixel 9 series building on that progress.