Philips Hue is one of the market leaders in smart lighting, and the brand has just revealed a variety of new products and features to improve your setup. Signify, the company that makes Philips Hue products, has revealed a few new smart lighting options and a new feature that will work across existing products. The highlight is the company’s new rechargeable portable lamp, designed to be used indoors and outdoors. The company has previously had rechargeable portable lights such as the Philips Hue Go, but this is the first from the company that is in a lamp shape.

It’s called the Philips Hue Go portable table lamp, lasting 48 hours on a single charge. It has a charging base, so you can ensure it’s fully topped up when you need it, or you can leave it on the charging base and use it as a static lamp. There’s also a silicone grip on the bottom of the lamp to ensure it doesn’t move when you take it places. There are a variety of preset light scenes that you can cycle through using the button on the lamp itself. The portable table lamp is set to go on sale at the end of summer this year, so expect this to be on sale around September for $160 / £130 / €150.

Ever find you need more control over your smart lights away from your phone? The redesigned Philips Hue Tap dial switch is made to do that, allowing anyone in your home to change the lighting with ease. It has four buttons that you can set to control smart lights across three separate zones in your home. There are also dimming controls, so you can use this to turn your lighting down if you wish. It’s available now at $50 / £45.

You may find the company’s new Sunrise wake-up style useful if you own an existing Philips Hue product. The idea is to help you wake up with lighting that turns from blue through to soft orange light, similar to how sunlight works in the morning. You’ll find this feature in the Wake up Automations Tab in the Philips Hue app.

Hue is also introducing its new Perifo track lighting. It’s a brand new line from the company, and the idea is it’ll provide individual rails that you can customize yourself with various lighting across the line. So far, there’s no sign of this coming to the US, and it is for those in Europe. It may one day come to the US, but that’s currently not clear.

You can choose the length of each lighting rail and the lighting available, including spotlights, pendants, light bars, and light tubes. The rails start at £45 / €50 each, rising to £80 / €90 for the longest, and then individual lights range from £100 / €120 to £260 / €300. Again, this will go on sale later in the summer.

After some existing Philips Hue smart lighting for your home? The company currently has a sale, including an offer where you’ll get the cheapest free if you buy three smart lighting products. Plus, we have a buyer's guide to the best Philips Hue smart lighting you can buy right now.

Buy at Philips Hue