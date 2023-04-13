In a sea of streaming devices, it can be tricky to figure out which one best suits your needs. While streaming dongles like the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max are among the best available, their relatively high price points may leave people just wanting to watch 4K content and nothing else out in the mud. Walmart is looking to change that with the upcoming launch of the rumored Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box.

In 2021, the retail giant tried its hand in the streaming device battle when it released the Onn Android TV 4K Box, which competently functioned as a cheaper alternative to Google's dongle. Priced at $30, the device could stream video in 4K, though its shoddy remote and lack of HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos limited it against competitors. As found by Android TV Guide on Twitter, Walmart's successor to the original Onn dongle was recently certified on the Google Play Console, and will feature the Google TV interface running on Android 12 (via 9to5Google).

The upcoming Onn Google TV 4K Streaming Box, not to be confused with the 2021 Onn Android TV 4K Box

The device is already listed on Walmart's website which reveals its specs. It will boast 2 GB of RAM with 8 GB of storage, a slightly newer Amlogic chipset, and an updated remote with a Paramount+ button replacing Amazon Prime Video from the previous model.

The most interesting part about the new Onn 4K Streaming Box is its $20 price point, undercutting its predecessor by $10 and the Chromecast with Google TV (4K) by nearly $30.

Despite the dongle's appearance on Walmart's website, it is not available for purchase online. Though the retailer offers the possibility to purchase the device in-store, none of the suggested locations have it in stock.

The arrival of the Onn 4k Streaming Box comes just as Warner Bros. Discovery announced its rebranding of HBO Max to just Max, which will be available to download on May 23.