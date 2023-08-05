OnePlus reportedly plans to foray into the foldable market with the Open this year. Leaks and rumors have already revealed key details about the device, with the company itself teasing the 'Open' during the Galaxy Z Fold 5 launch. Renders of the phone first popped up on the internet in June 2023, indicating that it won't be similar to Oppo's foldable. Now, updated OnePlus Open renders have been shared online, which show significant differences from the first set of images we saw earlier.

These new images are based on a pre-production unit seen by @OnLeaks and are much more accurate. Shared by SmartPrix, they show the foldable as having a significantly wider aspect ratio than the early prototypes. You can see the rounded edges in the images, which should help with ergonomics and possibly one-handed use. The back appears to have a faux leather-like finish for a premium touch.

Left: The old OnePlus One image that leaked; Right: New render showing the device with a wider aspect ratio

Reportedly, the Open's speakers have been moved around to deliver better sound quality. The selfie camera inside the folding display also appears to have shifted from the left to the right corner in the pre-production unit.

With the wider aspect ratio, the OnePlus Open looks similar to Oppo's Find N2. It is possible the two BBK companies share the same layout for their foldables, with OnePlus making some tweaks of its own, like using bigger displays and faux leather back. We loved the original Oppo Find N and its aspect ratio, and if OnePlus' first foldable is anything similar, it should also be a delight to use.

At the rear, the foldable's circular camera island appears significantly bigger. It also seems to include a ToF (Time-of-Flight) or LiDAR sensor to help with autofocus. The 'Hasselblad' branding in the original images has been replaced with an 'H' logo. While the LED flash's position remains unchanged, it looks more pronounced now.

A closer look at the renders reveals the alert slider is on the left side, while the power button with an integrated fingerprint scanner sits on the right of the chassis.

A recent rumor indicated that OnePlus had delayed the Open's launch due to a last-minute switch to Samsung's display panel. Based on all the design tweaks from the first images to the renders of the pre-production unit, it seems the company has made a lot more changes than anticipated. Now, here's hoping the OnePlus Open will debut sooner than later.