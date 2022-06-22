OnePlus may have grown up a lot over the past few years, but it still owes part of its success to its roots of being a community-driven, enthusiast-friendly company. That community it still plenty active, and OnePlus turns it to for new ideas or some word-of-mouth marketing — the latter alone has played a critical role in propelling it to success. Now OnePlus is getting ready to launch the next chapter of engagement with its users, as it prepares to move the discussion to a whole new, improved forum experience.

Codenamed Orbit, the brand-new solution is set to replace the existing OnePlus Community — forum, apps and all. The migration process will be last from June 28th to June 30th, when the entirety of posts, comments, member data, and direct messages move to their new home. To help streamline that transition, content creation on the forums will be suspended during the transfer.

Not everything's going to be ready to go right out of the gate, and OnePlus has detailed a list of features that Orbit will be getting throughout June, July, and August. Some of them sound pretty basic and already exist on the older Community app, so OnePlus is clearly going to be playing a little catch-up here. Perhaps the most significant among these is the way it counted daily login streaks, and while the data will be transferred alright (alongside medals and badges), it won't be visible just yet — you'll just have to wait to see them again.

Unfortunately, unlike the other collectibles, raffle points have not made the cut and won't be moved over to the new platform. They'll instead be replaced by a brand-new, more coherent system that makes use of RedCoins, which can be redeemed across Red Cable Club, ECOM, and Community.

To check out the new OnePlus Community in all of its glory, all you'll need to do is head over to community.oneplus.com later this month.