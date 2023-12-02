November 2023 saw a wide variety of games hit the Play Store. The third iteration of Titan Quest on Android and a port of 2006's Hitman: Blood Money showed that Android is still a fantastic platform for playing retro games, while games like Coromon are fresh and new experiences.

We've picked out our favorite releases of November so you can stay up to date on all the latest games. There's a lot to enjoy here, so put in a pair of noise-canceling earbuds, make a pot of tea, and download a few of these fantastic games.

1 Warcraft Rumble

Blizzard's attempt to replicate the success of Supercell's Clash Royale resulted in Warcraft Rumble, which, despite an unnecessary amount of grinding, offers a simple and satisfying strategy experience where you'll deploy characters from the titular series in slow-paced battles. There's a heavy emphasis on tower defense mechanics, and battles are won by correctly utilizing the game's rock-paper-scissors mechanics.

However, the aforementioned grinding is frustrating, forcing you to replay levels multiple times or pay up. But if you're willing to take your time, we recommend checking out our beginner's guide to help you overcome some of the game's design flaws.

The release of a new game in the Football Manager franchise may not be the highlight of the year's gaming releases, but Football Manager 2024 is worth checking out due to its release as part of the Netflix Games library. Thanks to this, you won't encounter any in-app purchases, marking a significant change in Sega's monetization of the franchise.

If you're looking to get started with the strategic side of football, Football Manager 2024 is the best game to get started with. Beyond the absence of microtransactions, you'll find that Football Manager 2024 offers deeper involvement in how you prepare for matches and react to significant events during games. You'll need a Netflix subscription to play, which also gets you access to these fantastic games.

3 Coromon

To a cynic, Coromon might seem like just another Pokémon clone, but there's a depth to its gameplay that will appeal to anyone frustrated by recent entries in Nintendo's franchise. It's pixel-art design is reminiscent of the Game Boy era, but unlike that console's games, Coromon offers players an enormous amount of choice in how they play.

One of the most important features of Coromon is the difficulty settings. Whether you're looking for a casual stroll through the RPG's world or want to test your skills with a Nuzlocke-like mode there's something for you. There's a lot to enjoy about Coromon; it's certainly one of the best Pokémon clones on Android.

4 Titan Quest: Ultimate Edition

If you thought that Titan Quest was already on Android, you would be correct. The classic RPG has been on the Play Store since 2016, with another release containing some of the DLC arriving in 2021. Titan Quest: Ultimate Edition includes all the DLC, so if you haven't yet dived into one of the best RPGs on Android, this is the best way to do so.

If you already own Titan Quest or Titan Quest: Legendary Edition, you can buy the DLC included in Ultimate Edition as an in-app purchase. This doesn't add up to a price more expensive than Ultimate Edition, and you won't miss out on new features by buying add-ons instead of this latest expansion.

5 Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal

Hitman: Blood Money was noted as one of the best games ever when it was released in 2006. Feral Interactive has kept it alive through a mobile port that enhances the classic stealth game with key quality-of-life features that make Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal one of the best stealth games on Android.

In our review, we noted that Feral Interactive's additions to the original game are for the better. Hitman: Blood Money is nearly 20 years old, and some quality-of-life features are necessary to keep it enjoyable in 2023. We highly recommend picking up this fantastic remaster of a classic game.

6 Samurai Shodown II ACA NEOGEO

Samurai Shodown II ACA NEOGEO is not to be confused with 2013's Samurai Shodown II, which is nearly unplayable in 2023, thanks to poor touch controls and buggy gameplay. The ACA NEOGEO version of the classic arcade fighting game is much more playable, but you must use a controller for an enjoyable experience. Despite touch controls designed for modern screens, Samurai Shodown II requires the player to input moves via precise motions, which is challenging on a touch screen.

Grab one of our top Android controllers, and you'll be more than ready to enjoy this fantastic port of a classic game. But if it's too retro for you, try Netflix Games' reboot of the original Samurai Shodown.

Enjoy the best Android games from November

As the weather gets colder, wrapping yourself up in a blanket with a new game is more appealing than ever. These games will give you countless hours of entertainment, but make sure to review all the best games on Android from all genres.