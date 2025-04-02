Summary Nostalgic fans of Nokia's N-Gage can now purchase a new game for the console in 2025.

It's been a long time since anyone has really talked about Nokia. The former juggernaut hasn't been relevant to the mobile space since the early 2010s, but there's still a lot of nostalgia for the brand, especially with its early models that ran Symbian. Although Nokia released a ton of interesting hardware during its prime, one of the more out-of-the-box ideas was the N-Gage.

This gaming handheld/mobile phone series didn't have a long life but had a small and dedicated following. And now, 20 years after its initial release, we're seeing a new game pop for the console that is currently available for purchase. While supplies last, you can pick up a copy of Parasite Pack by LowtekGames for Nokia N-Gage (via Retro Dodo).

A must-have for any collector

The Parasite Pack includes Flea!, Flea! 2, and Tapeworm Disco Puzzle, which were all games that had been released prior for other consoles. The games have been redesigned to fit the unique display of the N-Gage, and the pack even comes with a proper box, instruction booklet, and cartridge.

You also download wallpapers and ringtones directly to your N-Gage for some extra customization. And there's even digital download codes just in case you want to play the games on other consoles. The creator really got all the details down in order to bring a brand-new N-Gage game unboxing experience in 2025.

We've seen things like this before, with folks making new games for popular retro consoles like the Nintendo NES or Game Boy, but the Nokia N-Gage is something a little outside that. While there might not be a huge demand for something like this two decades after N-Gage's release, there must be some fans that would love to add this to their collection.

If you want a copy, you can purchase this game from the creator's Etsy page, where it is being offered for £35. Or if you want to check out what Flea is about before you make the plunge, there's even a free demo you can play online via your web browser.