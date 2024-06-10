Summary Spotify's My Spotify campaign gives users insight into their listening habits.

Personalized features like daylist and DJ mix are based on user preferences.

Limited rollout in select countries, may expand globally in the future.

Spotify's end-of-year Wrapped is one of the most awaited events of the year. The campaign never fails to flood social media, with users sharing their top artists, songs, genres, and more for the year. The event offers a deep insight into user listening habits, alongside a personalized playlist of your 100 most-played songs of the year.

Apple has a similar 'Replay' campaign for Apple Music users, and earlier this year, it rolled out a new option that lets users check their Replay monthly. Now, Spotify is doing something similar with its new 'My Spotify' campaign.

According to the music streaming giant in a new blog post, users will see new home page banners and personalized app messages showcasing their My Spotify listening habits. This will take place over the next several weeks, and users can expect to see "personalized features that are exclusive to Spotify, like daylist, DJ, Blend, Daily Mix, or the “Made For You” hub — a one-stop shop full of personalized playlists, podcasts, features, and recommendations for each and every listener.”

These will be curated based on users' personal listening habits. The screenshots shared by the streaming giant show different banners. One says that "last month you listened to Doja Cat 58 times," and prompts users to listen to a curated Doja Cat mix. Similarly, a different screenshot prompts you to listen to a DJ mix of Go Gina because you played her music several times last month.

Limited rollout that might expand in the future

Source: Spotify

Spotify has more than 602 million monthly active users, though not all of them will be able to access the new campaign for now. My Spotify is only rolling out to users in the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. It is unclear if it will expand globally, similar to Wrapped. The streaming giant framed it in a way that leaves room for interpretation. It said that the new campaign will "appear first" in the above-mentioned countries, which might suggest a future expansion.

The new campaign is available to all, and not limited to Premium subscribers. This comes on the heels of the streaming giant increasing its subscription prices in the US starting in July. Spotify Premium will soon cost $12, up $1 from its current price.