October 7

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Comedy, Family, TV Movie

October 8 (Disney+)

Cast: Dave Goelz, Bill Barretta, Matt Vogel, Eric Jacobson, David Rudman, Darren Criss, Geoff Keighley, Pat Sajak, Craig Robinson

The Great Gonzo – world famous daredevil artiste, has done it all, seen it all, and survived it all. But on Halloween night, the fearless Gonzo takes on the greatest challenge of his life by spending one very daring night in the most grim grinning place on Earth …The Haunted Mansion.

South of Heaven

Action, Drama

October 8 | October 8 (theater)

Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Evangeline Lilly, Mike Colter, Shea Whigham

After serving twelve years for armed robbery, Jimmy gets an early parole. Upon his release from prison he vows to give Annie, his childhood love, now dying from cancer, the best year of her life. The best last year of her life. If only life were that simple…

Survive the Game

Action, Thriller, Crime

October 8 | October 8 (theater)

Cast: Chad Michael Murray, Bruce Willis, Swen Temmel, Sarah Roemer

Bruce Willis (Pulp Fiction) and Chad Michael Murray (“Riverdale”) star in this explosive crime-thriller. When cop David (Willis) is injured in a drug bust gone wrong, his partner, Cal, pursues the two criminals who shot him to a remote farm owned by troubled vet Eric (Murray). As Cal and Eric plot their defense, more of the gang arrives — along with a wounded David — and, outnumbered, the three heroes must use stealth, smarts, and marksmanship to take down the drug-dealing mob.

Blue Bayou

Drama

October 8 | September 17 (theater)

Cast: Justin Chon, Alicia Vikander, Mark O'Brien, Linh Đan Phạm, Emory Cohen, Sydney Kowalske, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Brad Blanchard, Martin Bats Bradford

As a Korean-American man raised in the Louisiana bayou works hard to make a life for his family, he must confront the ghosts of his past as he discovers that he could be deported from the only country he has ever called home.

Old Henry

Western, Thriller

October 8 | October 1 (theater)

Cast: Tim Blake Nelson, Scott Haze, Gavin Lewis, Stephen Dorff, Trace Adkins, Richard Speight Jr., Max Arciniega, Brad Carter, Kent Shelton

A widowed farmer and his son warily take in a mysterious, injured man with a satchel of cash. When a posse of men claiming to be the law come for the money, the farmer must decide who to trust. Defending a siege of his homestead, the farmer reveals a talent for gun-slinging that surprises everyone calling his true identity into question.

Vengeance Is Mine

Thriller, Action

October 8

Cast: Con O'Neill, Sarah Jane Potts, Anton Saunders, Robin Hellier, Philip Bulcock, Perry Jacques, Caitlin Innes Edwards

Harry is a broken man, struggling to come to terms with the murder of his wife and daughter 5 years previously. When he discovers the whereabouts of the killers he awakens from his grief and, like an avenging angel, resolves to never stop until they are all dead.

American Insurrection

Thriller

October 8 | October 8 (theater)

Cast: Nadine Malouf, Nick Westrate, Brandon Perea, Sarah Wharton, Jarret Kerr, Toby Leonard Moore, Michael Raymond-James

After a powerful militia seizes control of the U.S., a group of friends attempt to escape the escalating violence and oppression. They must move undetected as their only hope is to cross a heavily guarded border. But as the militia closes in, the friends will need to do whatever it takes to survive in this suspenseful action-thriller.

Old

Thriller, Mystery

October 8 | July 23 (theater)

Cast: Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Alex Wolff, Thomasin McKenzie, Eliza Scanlen, Aaron Pierre, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Ken Leung

A family on a tropical holiday discovers that the secluded beach where they are staying is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day.

The Gig Is Up

Documentary

October 8

Cast: Shannon Walsh, Harold Crooks, Julien Goetz, Ina Fichman, Luc-Martin Gousset, Sophie Farkas Bolla

A very human tech doc uncovers the real costs of the platform economy through the lives of workers from around the world.

Not Going Quietly

Documentary

October 8 | August 13 (theater)

Cast: Ady Barkan, Elizabeth Jaff, Rachael King, Nate Smith, Ana Maria Archila, Bernie Sanders

A rising star in progressive politics and a new father, 32-year-old Ady Barkan's life is upended when he is diagnosed with ALS. But after a confrontation with powerful Senator Jeff Flake on an airplane goes viral, catapulting him to national fame, Ady and a motley crew of activists ignite a once-in-a-generation political movement called

Madame X

Music

October 8

Cast: Madonna, Gaspar Varela, Monte Pittman, Ahlamalik Williams, Marvin Gofin, Stella Mwale, Estere Mwale, McCall Olsen, Baylie Olsen

Filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, the film captures the pop icon’s rare and rapturous tour performance, hailed by sold out theatrical audiences worldwide. The unprecedented intimate streaming experience will take viewers on a journey as compelling and audacious as Madonna’s fearless persona, Madame X, a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom and bringing light to dark places.

Justin Bieber: Our World

Music, Documentary

October 8

Cast: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Scooter Braun

After a three-year hiatus from a full performance, and with concert venues shut down due to the pandemic, Bieber delivers an electrifying show to close out 2020 on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel for 240 invited guests—and millions of fans across the globe watching via livestream. The film follows Bieber and his close-knit team in the month leading up to the show, as they rehearse and construct a monumental stage while adhering to strict health and safety protocols. The film also captures personal, self-shot moments between Bieber and his wife Hailey.

Jacinta

Documentary

October 8

Cast: Jessica Earnshaw, Jessica Earnshaw, Holly Meeh, Nimisha Mukerji, Patty Quillin, Jenny Raskin, Regina K. Scully, Jamie Wolf, Jessica Earnshaw, George O'Donnell, Gil Talmi

An astonishing record of the hereditary nature of trauma, Jacinta follows the lives of three generations of women struggling to find stability amid years of dependency. Jacinta leaves the Maine Correctional Center, leaving her mother behind to complete her own sentence, and attempts to rebuild her relationship with Caylynn, her preternaturally wise pre-teen daughter who craves time and attention from the mother she adores. But as the pressures of shaping a life in a world she has hardly known sober proves increasingly challenging, she brings the viewer into her emotional, day-to-day battle to find peace with herself and earn the trust of her family.

Sunset on the River Styx

Horror, Thriller

October 5

Cast: Phillip Andre Botello, Jacqueline Jandrell, Cory Vaughn, Avery Kristen Pohl

A chance meeting between two morose lovers sends them on a journey of lost nights, bloody consequences, and down a surreal rabbit hole where time bends and their futures change forever. The two are challenged by their pasts, their futures and their perception of time as they attempt to survive a horrifying vampire death cult.

Cody's Review: A valiant effort with a couple marginally interesting ideas, but ultimately a boring disappointment. Sunset on the River Styx is an odd blend, like eating jellybeans and steak — it makes no sense and you can tell it's regrettable before taking the first bite. The first half of the film is like a dark drama, but it slowly feels like a mystery as subtle clues dot ever scene to help viewers understand both what's to come and what has already happened. It's only in the final quarter that this turns into something akin to horror. Unfortunately, the delivery feels like an art house film with slow and agonizing montages, time skips, flashbacks, and an overabundance of transition effects. Some things left me with a feeling that this was low budget and amateur, but yet it was shot with an ARRI camera and the cinematography is generally good. Even the acting holds up well despite the quality of the script. Unfortunately, I can't share much without spoiling the ending, but I honestly struggled to make it that far. Verdict: Don't bother. This may actually be a good movie for film students and creatives looking for a starting point, but for the average viewer, this is just an unpleasant sleeping pill.

The Night House

Horror, Thriller

October 8 | August 20 (theater)

Cast: Rebecca Hall, Sarah Goldberg, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Evan Jonigkeit, Stacy Martin, David Abeles, Christina Jackson, Patrick Klein, Crystal Swan

Reeling from the unexpected death of her husband, Beth (Rebecca Hall) is left alone in the lakeside home he built for her. She tries as best she can to keep it together -- but then nightmares come. Disturbing visions of a presence in the house calling to her, beckoning her with a ghostly allure. Against the advice of her friends, she begins digging into her husband's belongings, yearning for answers. What she finds are secrets both strange and disturbing -- a mystery she's determined to unravel.

Fried Barry

Horror, Comedy, Science Fiction

October 5

Cast: Gary Green, Chanelle de Jager, Brett Williams, Joey Cramer, Bianka Hartenstein, Sean Cameron Michael, Steve Wall, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Tamer Burjaq

Barry is a drug-addled degenerate who, after yet another bender, gets abducted by aliens. Barry takes a backseat as his alien visitor assumes control of his body and takes it for a joyride through Cape Town. What follows is an onslaught of drugs, sex and violence as Barry’s alien tourist enters the weird and wonderful world of humankind.

Coming Home in the Dark

Thriller, Horror

October 8 | October 1 (theater)

Cast: Daniel Gillies, Erik Thomson, Miriama McDowell, Matthias Luafutu, Frankie Paratene, Billy Paratene, Desray Armstrong

A family's idyllic outing at an isolated coastline descends into terror when high school teacher Alan 'Hoaggie' Hoaganraad, his wife Jill, and stepsons Maika and Jordon unexpectedly come across a pair of murderous drifters -- the enigmatic psychopath Mandrake and his hulking man-child accomplice Tubs -- who thrust them into a nightmare road trip. At first, the family's terror seems to be born of a random encounter with two sociopaths, but as the night drags on, Hoaggie and Jill realize that this nightmare was set in motion 20 years earlier.

There's Someone Inside Your House

Horror, Thriller

October 6

Cast: Sydney Park, Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Diego Josef, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Burkely Duffield, Kayla Heller, Sarah Dugdale

As the countdown to graduation begins, students at Osborne High are being stalked by a maniac intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face. With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer's identity before they become victims themselves.

The Manor

Horror

October 8 (Amazon Prime)

Cast: Barbara Hershey, Bruce Davison, Nicholas Alexander, Stacey Travis, Fran Bennett, Katie A. Keane, Devin Kawaoka, Jill Larson

A malevolent force preys upon the residents of a sleepy nursing home in The Manor, a gothic tale of terror with a modern twist. When a mild stroke diminishes her ability to care for herself, Judith Albright (Barbara Hershey) moves to Golden Sun Manor, an assisted living facility with a sterling reputation. But despite the best efforts of the staff, and a budding friendship with fellow senior Roland (Bruce Davidson), strange occurrences and nightmarish visions convince Judith that a sinister presence is haunting the massive estate. As residents begin to die mysteriously, Judith's frantic warnings are dismissed as fantasy. Even her devoted grandson Josh (Nicholas Alexander) thinks her fears are the result of dementia, not demons. With no one willing to believe her, Judith must either escape the confines of the manor, or fall victim to the evil that dwells within it.

Madres

Horror

October 8 (Amazon Prime)

Cast: Ariana Guerra, Tenoch Huerta, Elpidia Carrillo, Kerry Cahill, Jennifer Patino, Rachel Whitman Groves, Ashleigh Lewis, Evelyn Gonzalez

Beto (Tenoch Huerta) and Diana (Ariana Guerra), a young Mexican-American couple expecting their first child, move to a small town in 1970's California where Beto has been offered a job managing a farm. Isolated from the community and plagued by confusing nightmares, Diana explores the rundown company ranch where they reside, finding a grisly talisman and a box containing the belongings of the previous residents. Her discoveries will lead her to a truth much stranger and more terrifying than she could have possibly imagined.

