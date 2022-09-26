Buying a new smartphone can be a daunting task. These days, walk into any carrier store and you’ll be bombarded with gimmicky features, extravagant promises, and rising prices. You don’t need to spend an arm and a leg to get an incredible experience. The new motorola edge is designed to give you a flagship-like experience without breaking the bank, and right now, you can grab one at a special limited-time launch price.

A crystal-clear display for streaming, gaming, and more

There’s plenty to love about this phone, and it all starts with the display. Whether you’re a movie-lover or just can’t stop playing games on the go, this screen is perfect for you. The motorola edge - 2022 uses a massive 6.6” OLED panel, great for streaming, playing, and more, and with a 144Hz refresh rate, you’re always in view of the action. From scrolling through Twitter to working towards another victory in your favorite mobile game, everything feels faster.

Movie fans are in for a special treat. Motorola has tuned the 10-bit display using the DCI-P3 color space to ensure everything pops right off the screen. From catching up on the latest MCU original on Disney+ to revisiting an old classic, it’s a cinematic experience sure to delight. And with HDR10+ support, you can get deeper blacks and richer colors for a theatrical feel, no matter where you’re watching.

Of course, no viewing experience is complete without some killer sound. Stereo speakers built into the bottom frame and the device's earpiece deliver Dolby Atmos-certified sound. Jam out to some personalized music mixes or stream some classic TV before bed — it all sounds great. If you prefer to keep the sound to yourself, just pair some Bluetooth earbuds or hook up your favorite wired headphones using the USB-C port for some private listening.

Despite its massive size, the edge-to-edge display ensures the phone itself isn’t too big. The new motorola edge uses a curved frame to fit right into the palm of your hand without the risk of accidental screen triggers. At just 8mm thick and 170 grams, it’s thinner and lighter than competing phones in similar sizes, so it won’t weigh down your pocket throughout the day. Its Mineral Gray colorway is gorgeous enough to stand on its own, all while matching any case or other accessory perfectly.

This premium feel extends both to how it’s manufactured and shipped to you. It’s the first Motorola device to be fully carbon offset, and arrives to you in 100% plastic-free packaging.

Powerful performance for everything life throws at you

Let’s talk specs, because while the new motorola edge might feel thin and light, it’s packed with some serious horsepower. The Mediatek Dimensity 1050 is at the center of it all, powering every experience you can throw at the phone. Whether you’re gaming on the go, scrolling through an endless TikTok feed, or recording your next vlog, the motorola edge is fast enough to handle everything. Plus, it’s Mediatek’s first mmWave 5G-compatible chipset, and, combined with Wi-Fi 6E support, you’ll get fast download speeds anywhere you go.

Storage space is more important than ever these days, especially if you’re downloading apps and games from the Play Store or capturing memories from vacation. The new motorola edge includes 256GB of storage, more than enough for a collection of offline movies and shows, the latest episodes of your favorite podcasts, playlists from Spotify or YouTube Music, and an entire camera reel of photos and videos. Plus, Motorola is throwing in 100GB of Google One access for 12 months for extra cloud storage across Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photo. The phone also includes 8GB of RAM, making it the perfect multitasking tool in your productivity arsenal.

The motorola edge - 2022 arrives with Android 12, along with all of the enhancements and upgrades Google brought with its Material You-tinged update. It also features Motorola’s My UX, providing quick access to essential tools like the camera and the flashlight. A quick twist or chop motion is all you’ll need, and combined with truly customizable icons, fonts, and more, it’s too easy to make this phone feel like your own. Plus, with three years of OS upgrades and four years of bi-monthly security patches, you’ll be running the latest software for years to come.

Getting the perfect shot is easy

These days, your smartphone is how you capture the world around you, both through photos and video. The motorola edge is packed with the camera technology you need to take pictures in even the harshest of environments. If you’re capturing in low-light spaces, the 50 MP main camera sensor utilizes pixel binning for four times better light sensitivity. With OIS, you can snap crystal clear photos no matter how rowdy your next concert-going experience gets. The triple-lens system also includes a 13 MP ultrawide lens and a 2 MP depth sensor for capturing images in any setting. The 32 MP front-facing cam is perfect for everything from selfies on your next night out to video conferences during the workweek.

Not everyone is a master photographer, so Motorola includes a number of shooting modes to help you get the right shot every time. Auto Night Vision ensures low-light images look incredible, even without the flash. Dual Capture and Spot Color mode help keep your photography unique and exciting, while super slow-mo video lets you record the action with frame-by-frame perfection. When you’re not recording in slow motion, the motorola edge can capture 4K video at 30FPS or 1080p at up to 120FPS.

Long-lasting battery life keeps you going all day long

Of course, none of this matters if the phone is dead by noon. Thankfully, Motorola has managed to pack a whopping 5,000mAh battery into the edge’s thin chassis, providing up to two days of battery life on a single charge. With less time searching for an outlet, you can actually head out and enjoy everything life has to offer without worrying about your smartphone dying. Once it’s time to recharge, TurboPower provides 30W fast charging for a quick top-up. The new motorola edge also supports 15W wireless charging, plus reverse charging for your favorite accessories.

This is a sponsored post. The product choices and opinions expressed in this article are from the sponsor and do not reflect the editorial direction of Android Police or its staff.

It’s hard to find a phone packing this much power, not to mention at a fair price. Thankfully, this phone is an affordable option, especially at launch. The motorola edge is now available, and for a limited time, you can grab the universally unlocked model for just $499.99. It’s a great price for a powerful phone, one built for surviving everyday life without slowing down.

