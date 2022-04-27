Motorola revealed the Edge 30 Pro back in January as the company’s flagship for 2022, and now its mid-range sibling has been made official for the first time. This isn't meant to be a flagship competitor though with a mid-range spec list and price. The Moto Edge 30 Pro eventually made its way to the US under the title Motorola Edge+ 2022, but there’s no sign of the Moto Edge 30 coming to the country so far.

For those in the US, Motorola confirmed to Android Police during a briefing on the Edge 30 that there is “a commitment to provide a new Edge family device later this year.” Whether that’s a new version of this Edge 30 designed for the US market or a follow-up device to the Edge+ 2022 is currently unclear. As always, expect more phones from Motorola later this year.

Back to the new phone, the Moto Edge 30 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ powering it, 8GB of RAM, and either 128GB or 256GB of storage onboard. There’s a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080, plus the refresh rate goes up to 144Hz. That’s rare on mid-range phones, and it’s a feature that will automatically switch depending on whatever you’re doing with your phone.

Chipset Snapdragon 778G+ 5G RAM 8GB Storage 128GB or 256GB Display 6.5-inch OLED, 2400x1080, 144Hz Camera 50MP f/1.8 primary, 50MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 2MP depth; 32MP f/2.4 selfie Battery 4,020mAh, 33W charging, no wireless charging Software Android 12 Connectivity 5G: Sub-6, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Measurements 159.4 x 74.2 x 6.79mm, 155g, IP

Motorola is also particularly proud that this is the slimmest 5G phone. Its dimensions come in at 159.4 x 74.2 x 6.8mm. The phone's rear is made of plastic, and your color options are Meteor Grey, Aurora Green, or Supermoon Silver.

Android 12 software is available here from launch, and the company has promised two years of OS updates with three years of bi-monthly security updates. This is the same we’ve seen on other Motorola products, but it is by no means the best on the market right now. We think you’ll see Android 13 and Android 14 land on this phone, but it’s doubtful you’ll get Android 15 or beyond.

On the rear is a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a 114 degree field of view, and a 2MP depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The front of the phone features a 32MP selfie shooter, which sits in a punch-hole near the top of the screen. There’s a 4,020mAh battery powering the phone with 33W fast charging.

So far, Motorola has said the phone would be on sale in select markets in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. It has also confirmed it’ll come to Australia, India, and the UK. There’s currently no sign of the phone being available elsewhere in Europe, but that may change later. The phone costs £379.99 in the UK, and we know it’ll be on sale at some stage during early May.

