Summary Motorola has announced a limited-edition 'Paris Hilton' edition of its Moto Razr+ flip phone in an extremely bright pink color.

The special edition phone includes Paris Hilton's signature and "That's Hot" engraved on the hinge, exclusive ringtones, wallpapers, and a pink case with pink straps. It also comes in special packaging with a personalized message from Hilton.

The Paris Hilton Moto Razr+ retails for $1,200, a $200 markup from the standard pink version, and will be available in limited quantities starting February 13th.

It's great to see phone manufacturers experiment with new colors for their latest innovations. Pastels are currently all the rage, with the upcoming Pixel 9a expected to be available in two new lavender and pink hues.

Samsung's latest S25 series is available in some eye-catching colors too — though they're exclusive to the South Korean tech giant's website. Motorola, on the other hand, keeps experimenting with unique colors and finishes, with its most recent play being the Moto Razr+ 2024 dipped in Pantone Color of the Year 2025 — Mocha Mousse.

Now, roughly two months in, Motorola is already experimenting with another bold color choice for the Moto Razr+, and the tech giant seems to be throwing it back to the early 2000s with a hot pink that is hotter than the original pink Moto Razr V3.

Falling back on Paris Hilton (again), Motorola today announced a new Moto Razr+ Paris Hilton Edition device. The phone is so pink that it can make a Flamingo blush. Cotton Candy around the world is jealous of the device. It is so pink that we worry there might be a global pink dye shortage soon. Oh, did I mention the phone is pink? See it for yourself.