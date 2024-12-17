Summary Motorola unveiled the Moto G15, G15 Power, G05, and E15 with bright displays & long-lasting batteries.

Motorola is positioning these as lifestyle compliments, not ground-breaking innovations.

The Moto G15 and G05 series come with Android 15, but the E15 comes with a skimmed-down version of Android 14 for budget devices.

Motorola surprised everyone and unveiled its latest additions to the Moto G lineup with the Moto G15, Moto G15 Power, and the Moto G05. It also unveiled the Moto E15, the latest ultra-cheap on the block. The new devices pack ultra-bright displays, long-lasting batteries, and Dolby Atmos sound, but they tread carefully on familiar ground and don't shake up too much.

Instead of focusing on anything truly ground-breaking, Motorola positioned these devices as lifestyle compliments. The G15 is called the 'thrill seeker' while the G15 Power is the 'busybody.' The G05, meanwhile, is the 'content creator in the know.' The E15 is the 'thrifty entertainment enthusiast.'

Some highlights of these ultra-safe devices

Close

Source: Motorola

The Moto G15, G15 Power, and G05 focus on display and battery life. Motorola claims these have the brightest displays in their price range –– a good selling point for affordable devices where outdoor visibility is a struggle. All four models are powered by the same Mediatek Helio G81 Extreme SOC, so the main differences are found in their screens, batteries, and cameras.

Moto G15: 6.7-inch full HD+ display, 5,200mAh battery, and a quad 50mp camera array.

Moto G15 Power: 6.7-inch full HD+ display, 6,000mAh battery, and a quad 50mp camera array.

Moto G05: 6.7-inch LCD 90Hz display, Dolby Atmos speakers with bass boost, quad 50mp cameras.

Moto E15: 6.7-inch LCD 90Hz display, 32MP main camera, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

These certainly feel more iterative and Motorola is playing it safe here. These rectangular slabs are nothing like the fiesty Motorola Razr+ we saw released earlier this year. Features like Dolby Atmos are welcome but hardly groundbreaking.

Android 15 for some but not for all

The Moto G15, G15 Power, and G05 will all come with Android 15 out of the box, which is great for a company not known for its quick upgrades. The E15 will launch with Android 14 (Go Edition), a lightweight OS for budget hardware.

These new phones will roll out in select markets in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific. We're still not sure what kind of pricing we can expect, but Motorola's G-series devices are usually mid-range at most, while the E15 will most likely be a bargain. People in the US and Canada may not get it, but they should be looking at the far superior Motorola Razr+ (2024) instead.