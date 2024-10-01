Key Takeaways Google is working to consolidate location sharing controls within Android's Settings menu through a future Play Services update.

As it stands, some of the controls for the feature are only available in Google Maps, but this updated Settings menu would make it possible to fully manage location sharing from directly within Android.

Having a centralized menu for these controls could potentially open the door for location sharing in other Google apps and services.

Google Play Services powers a trove of background processes on your Android device. Think of it as a key that makes all Google processes on your device work. It provides core functionality like authentication and automatic app updates, paired with the task of maintaining robust security on your device with account management, data backups and transfers, safety and emergency services, powering Find My Device, and more.

Location sharing is another aspect of your Android device handled by Google Play Services, and it is reportedly gaining new controls.

As shared by code sleuth AssembleDebug on his GApps Flags & Leaks Telegram channel, it looks like Google might be consolidating some controls and making it easier for users to manage their real-time location sharing across Google's apps, services, and with other users by offering a centralized control hub.

From the screenshots shared, it appears that users will be able to toggle on/off location sharing from a centralized location for all supported Google apps, paired with an option to manage the people their location is being shared with and a handy button that you'd be able to tap to copy a link to your clipboard, which could then be shared with others who want to track your location.

Once enabled, a notification will inform users that they're sharing their location, with a shortcut to access the settings menu.

Breaking location sharing settings out of Google Maps

The change essentially streamlines the location sharing process for services like your device's time zone, the timeline for your Google account, location in search, emergency location services, and more.

This also means that you'd likely soon be able to say goodbye to the location sharing menu within Google Maps in favor of the new centralized location within Google Play Services settings. As it stands, you have to use Google Maps to initiate location sharing with someone, while the existing Android Settings menu for location sharing (Settings → Location → Location services) only allows you to stop sharing with someone.

It's worth noting that we're not seeing the centralized panel yet on any of our devices. While this is speculation, considering that the menu runs within Play Services and not the Settings app, it is likely that once available, it will be located within Settings → Google → All services.

For now, though, you're still best off using Google Maps if you want to share your phone's location with someone.