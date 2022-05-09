Galaxy S22 season is over, and that means Samsung watchers are on to the next big release: fourth-gen foldables. The Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 are expected to launch later this year, and leaks have already hinted at a few hardware changes. The latest round of info from Twitter leaker Ice Universe confirms a bigger battery for the Flip4 and screen changes for the Fold4.

As previously reported, the Flip4 is set to get a slightly larger battery compared to the Flip3. Ice Universe says the Flip4 will have 3,700mAh of battery capacity, a marginal increase from the 3,300mAh total in the Flip3. We cited mediocre battery life as one of the few drawbacks of the Flip3, so this is a welcome improvement. The Fold4 will keep the same 4,400mAh capacity as the Fold3, which jives with a previous leak. The Fold3 was also no champ when it came to battery longevity, so this might come as a disappointment to foldable fence-sitters.

While the battery isn't changing, the Fold4 will have some tweaks to the screen ratio. The cover display on the Fold3 is a very tall 24.5:9 ratio—it's so extreme that some apps don't render correctly on it. The Fold4 will reportedly sport a slightly more squat 23:9 ratio for the outer OLED. The inner foldable screen will go from 5:4 to 6:5, making it a bit shorter and more square.

There are no specifics on timing or price, but I'd bet on a mid-fall release in line with the last two years. Pricing is also up in the air, but the Fold4 will almost certainly remain well north of a thousand dollars in the US. Hopefully, the Flip4 will follow in the footsteps of the Flip3 and stick closer to a grand.

