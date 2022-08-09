The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to launch tomorrow alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, and even a new pair of headphones during Samsung Unpacked 2022. The event will likely focus on the next-gen foldable phones, but the Galaxy Watch models also seem to be an exciting upgrade with a revamped design. There’s expected to be a larger model called the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with a larger battery and a titanium case with sapphire glass on its display.

Leaks have shown us a lot about the Galaxy Watch 5 and its Galaxy Watch 5 Pro sibling, but a new post from leaker SnoopyTech has provided us with what looks to be marketing materials for the new watches. This includes both models, and the four shots appear to come from Samsung’s Spanish marketing.

The most exciting element is the visualization of fast charging in the first image, which shows the smartwatch on its charging puck and reaching 45% battery. Previous leaks have suggested that the Galaxy Watch 5 models will feature 10W fast charging, double the previous generation. It’s thought this will take the smartwatch from zero to 45% in 30 minutes. It’s currently unclear how long it’ll take to charge the smartwatch fully.

This information isn’t yet confirmed, but the existence of these marketing materials suggests this will be one of the features Samsung uses to push the Galaxy Watch 5 series onto your wrist. The other images are less exciting, but they show some fitness features you can expect, including a focus on sleep tracking.

The final image gives us another glimpse of the smartwatch models in all their glory. According to this image, you’ll get a free pair of the Galaxy Buds Live headphones if you pre-order the smartwatch before August 25th. This deal may be specific to the Spanish market, so we’ll have to see what Samsung offers those in the US in the coming days. In the meantime, you can see the Galaxy Watch 5 from various angles in other leaked materials showing various colors of each smartwatch model.