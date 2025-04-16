Kindle Scribe (2024) $325 $400 Save $75 The Kindle Scribe (2024) offers an improved pen and notebook experience that supports note-taking in your e-books and documents, with a new white margin that ensures the device stands out. $325 at Amazon

Amazon loves to discount its hardware whenever it holds one of its big blowout sales. Last month, we saw the Big Spring Sale come and go, and during that sale, the latest and greatest Kindle Scribe (2024) saw a fantastic discount that brought the new $400 device down to $325. Well, if you were kicking yourself for missing such an awesome deal on one of our favorite Kindles, you're in luck.

Amazon is currently running a limited-time deal on the Kindle Scribe (2024) at 19% off (same as during the Big Spring Sale), which means you can pick up a brand new Kindle Scribe (2024) for $325 right now, a tidy savings of $75.

What's great about the Kindle Scribe (2024)

It's closer to paper than ever

The first thing you may notice about the Kindle Scribe (2024) is that the screen's border is now white, designed to help the screen blend into the bezel to mimic the look of paper. Of course, looking like paper doesn't mean you behave like paper, which was where the previous generation fell short; the note-taking experience was subpar. This is why Amazon is boasting an improved note-taking experience with the Kindle Scribe (2024), where users can finally take notes directly in their e-books.

With the new 2024 Scribe, users can also expect the premium pen to come with the purchase (this was an extra expense with the first gen), and since you don't have to charge the pen, it's one less thing to worry about when you need to jot down a note or two.

Also, you won't be finding a Kindle with a larger screen; the Kindle Scribe is the only Kindle packing a 10.2-inch screen on the market. So if you require a screen that's larger than the typical e-reader, the Kindle Scribe is one of the more affordable e-readers packing a screen this large. For those of you who read a lot of magazines, comics, and manga, the extra screen real estate is very much welcome, cutting down on the need to zoom text and images.

Hands-down, the Kindle Scribe is easily one of the best e-readers for manga on the market, not only because of the large screen, but also because the Kindle bookstore offers the best selection of titles across all genres, making for a perfect one-stop shop to purchase and read your manga.

So, if the $400 price tag for the Kindle Scribe (2024) was just too high, today's deal should have you jumping for joy as it takes $75 off the retail price, bringing the price of the new Kindle Scribe (2024) down to $325, an absolute steal for a 10.2 inch e-reader packing a Carta 1200 E Ink screen. So don't miss out, as this deal is limited.