A surprise deal as we start rolling our way into 2025 is the first ever discount on the new Kindle Scribe. You can currently grab the 16GB model for $325 at Amazon, which is a $75 savings from its regular $400 price. The 32GB and 64GB models are also seeing significant price drops as well. With the new Kindle Scribe having just been released, this is a deal you're going to want to grab while you can.

Why you should buy the new Amazon Kindle Scribe

Amazon's Kindle lineup may be the most well-known batch of e-book readers out there, and the Kindle Scribe manages to set itself apart from a lot of similar devices by also providing the ability to write. With the Kindle Scribe you can jot notes directly within books you're reading, and it utilizes Active Canvas to create space for your notes the moment you start writing.

The previous version of the Kindle Scribe made our list of the best e-book readers, checking in as the best high-end Kindle. This newer version offers a range of updates that include a built-in notebook, AI notebook tools, and a more paper-like feel when writing. The built-in notebook allows you to create things like meeting notes, to-do lists, and journal entries, but with built-in AI it can go a step further.

The AI notebook tools can easily summarize and even refine your notes. They can also convert handwritten notes into text, allowing you to email them to yourself or others. When it comes to actually kicking back with some reading on the Kindle Scribe, you're guaranteed not to face any of the distractions that come with full-fledged tablets.

The Scribe is built specifically for reading and writing, so there are no notifications that will chime in or social media updates to check. The 10.2-inch display offers a glare-free experience, as it's designed for reading and writing in any lighting environment. The Scribe also comes with a Premium Pen, which has a couple of upgraded features of its own, including a shortcut button and soft eraser.

It's not often we see a substantial discount on such a recent release, so grab this deal on the new Kindle Scribe while you can. This is a limited-time deal, and there's no telling when Amazon may get the urge to drop its price again.