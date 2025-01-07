Summary A new jailbreak called WinterBreak allows users to modify Kindle e-readers released since 2013, potentially opening them up to more customization and features.

Jailbreaking a Kindle enables users to install alternative e-reading apps, customize sleep screens, and even play text adventure games.

However, jailbroken Kindles cannot receive firmware updates, and Amazon may soon patch the exploit that WinterBreak relies on.

The holy grail of e-readers is a device that is attached to a robust, fully featured ecosystem, has the flexibility to customize it to your needs, and is relatively inexpensive. The only thing that has been keeping Amazon’s awesome Kindle e-readers from checking all of those boxes is how thoroughly Amazon locks down its devices, but thanks to an enterprising MobileReads forum user named “HackerDude,” that could be about to change.

WinterBreak is here

But for how long, we don’t know

On the first day of the new year, HackerDude released WinterBreak, a Kindle jailbreak that will work on any model of Kindle released since 2013’s Paperwhite 2 and with any current firmware (via Notebookcheck). There are other jailbreaks available, but they only work with older firmware. This is the first jailbreak that will work with the latest generation of Kindles.

If you want to give this a shot, there’s a rough guide over on the Kindle Modding Wiki that walks you through the basic steps. Essentially, you’ll need a PC, a Kindle, and an internet-connected Wi-Fi connection. If you follow the instructions and manage to not brick your Kindle (not likely, but it’s always a possibility), you’ll have an E Ink Linux tablet running a Kindle launcher. Neat!

Why jailbreak your Kindle?

Is it worth potentially bricking your device?

So what’s the point of all this? There are a few reasons you might want to jailbreak your Kindle. The most prominent one is to install the KOReader app. It’s an e-book reading app with tons of customization options (apply your own CSS styles) and features (sync with Calibre and between devices regardless of device maker) not found on the Kindle reader.

Another popular pastime of Kindle jailbreakers is customizing the device sleep screen. Instead of being stuck with the images Kindle preloads, you can add your own images to make your device more personal. Some adventurous souls even install text adventure emulators to play classic text games like Zork on their device.

The biggest drawback to using the WinterBreak jailbreak is you can’t receive any firmware updates to your Kindle. WinterBreak relies on a software exploit to work and Amazon is likely busy making a patch as we write this. In other words, if you want to jailbreak that new Kindle you got for Christmas, you should probably get on it.