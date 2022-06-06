Amazon’s Kindle range of e-readers has allowed you to listen to audiobooks through Bluetooth connectivity for a few generations now. We’ve yet to see the company include a product that features a speaker, but a rival company has done just that on its e-reader designed to compete with the Kindle Oasis. The newly announced PocketBook Era (via TechRadar) features similar specs to the recent Kindle Oasis, and these speakers allow you to listen to audiobooks or even podcasts and music.

It also features Bluetooth connectivity so that you can connect it to speakers or headphones. We don’t yet know how powerful the speaker is here, but we don't expect this to provide top-end audio quality. This isn’t the first E Ink device to feature speakers as Onyx Boox products like the Nova Air have featured the technology. That isn’t strictly an e-reader though, and the company even refers to it as an E Ink tablet.

Otherwise, the PocketBook Era features some great specs for an e-reader with a 7-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display with a resolution of 1264 x 1680 (that’s 300 pixels per inch). You’ve got the option of 16GB or 64GB of storage, and it features a 1Ghz processor with 1GB of RAM. That isn’t a lot of power, but you won’t need much for an e-reader. There’s also a 1,700mAh battery, which the company estimates will last you around a month of intermittent reading.

The other benefit is that this e-reader supports more file formats than either Amazon’s products or its biggest rival, Kobo. The Era supports 29 different file types, with 19 for ebooks, six for audio files, and four for graphic files. If you want the most support on your e-reader, this looks like an excellent option.

We don’t yet have an exact release date for the PocketBook Era, but it’ll cost $199 in the US for the 16GB version in a Stardust Silver color and $249 for the 64GB version in a Sunset Copper shade. The company says it’ll be available in July, but we’ve yet to hear anything more specific or what retailers you’ll find this at. There are very few alternatives to the Kindle range now if you’re looking for an alternative to Amazon, so it’s exciting to see rivals such as PocketBook embrace new ideas such as a speaker to differentiate itself from the rest of the market.