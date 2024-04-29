Summary HTC, a former top player in the smartphone market, is gearing up to launch the HTC U24 Pro with upgraded specs and features.

The HTC U24 Pro is expected to come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, and Android 14 out of the box.

Despite facing tough competition, the HTC U24 Pro's competitive pricing and potential features could make it an appealing choice for nostalgic consumers.

If you've been following the smartphone market in the last decade, you surely know of HTC. In the good old days, the Taiwanese brand was one of the biggest names in Android, with some of the best-selling phones in its lineup. However, as competition in the market heated up, HTC fell behind its rivals and bowed out of the smartphone business. The firm has launched a few products in the past several years but couldn't revive its lost glory.

Interestingly, HTC appears to have a new product in the pipeline. As reported by Android Headlines, HTC seems to be gearing up to unveil the HTC U24 Pro next month. The device would be a successor to the U23 Pro with upgraded hardware and some other improvements under the hood.

While the specifics of the HTC U24 Pro are still under wraps, a recent appearance on Geekbench has given us a glimpse of its potential. The device, codenamed 2QDA100, is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, a significant upgrade from its predecessor's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. This hints at a powerful and competitive device from HTC.

HTC U24 Pro could launch in May

As for the other hardware specifications, the HTC U24 Pro is more likely to feature 12GB of RAM and 1285 or 256GB of internal storage. The phone is highly expected to launch with Android 14 out of the box. Meanwhile, the camera setup is yet to be discovered as we get closer to the launch date.

According to Android Headlines, the HTC U24 Pro could potentially hit the market next month. This speculation is based on the U23 Pro's launch in May 2023. While the company is yet to announce the exact reveal date, this information provides us a reliable estimate.

Additionally, in terms of design, the HTC U24 Pro is more likely to resemble its predecessor in many ways and maybe only get some tweaks to sweeten the pot for potential buyers. As for the price, the U23 Pro launched with a $350 price tag, and the U24 Pro is also expected to fall in the same range.

It's worth noting that HTC may face a challenge attracting buyers, particularly in a market saturated with solid midrange Android smartphones from established brands. However, the HTC U24 Pro's potential features and competitive pricing could still make it a compelling choice for consumers looking to revive their old memories.