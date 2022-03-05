Honor launched two mid-range offerings in December last year — the Honor 60 and Honor 60 Pro. The company is now releasing a new version of the pro model called Honor Code, which is essentially the same phone but with one significant difference on the rear panel.

If you place both variants of the Honor 60 Pro side by side, the first thing that strikes you is how different they look from the back. The new Code model is covered in electrochromic glass like the OnePlus Concept One that made the headlines more than two years ago. However, instead of a glass strip, the Code has the letters H, O, N, O, and R printed all over it.

The look serves a useful purpose. According to XDA Developers, the letters glow based on the rhythm of incoming calls, reminders, alarms, and notifications — the whole thing's customizable from the device settings, too. It’s kind of like a cool party trick that gets everyone talking but doubles as a way to keep you abreast of your latest messages.

The original device doesn’t look bad by any means, though. The rear cover on the Frost Crystal-colored variant has a shimmering effect that’s accentuated by glowing lines in the form of light rays.

The Honor 60 Pro has a 6.78-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC under the hood, along with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It also packs a massive 4,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The phone’s camera system includes a rear triple-lens setup consisting of 108MP main, 50MP ultra-wide, and 2MP depth sensors, and a single 50MP shooter on the front.

The Honor 60 Pro comes with Magic UI 5.0 based on Android 11 out of the box. It boasts 5G support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. Unlike the original, the Honor Code only has a 12GB + 256GB configuration that costs about ¥4000. Unfortunately, you can’t buy any of these scintillating devices as they’ve yet to launch outside of China.

It seems the Code colorway is becoming a ritual for the company as it released a similar variant for the Honor 50 series that launched earlier last year. It'll be interesting to see if the practice carries on to 2022's devices.

Disney+ is getting an ad-supported tier in the US later this year With an international launch set for 2023

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email