Summary Gmail's Help me write feature now includes a new Polish tool for refining drafts in a single click.

Refine my draft shortcut now appears below your draft content if there are at least 12+ words composed.

Only available for Google Workspace customers with specific add-ons or the Google One AI Premium plan.

Google's Help me write, a tool that essentially started out as an AI suggestion feature for Gmail to help you complete common sentences, expanded to Chrome earlier this year and has evolved into a robust writing companion. Powered by Gemini, the tool's functionality includes writing suggestions and rewrites, with more significant updates rolling out now that will enhance its ability to polish and refine your email drafts.

In a new Workspace Updates blog post, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant announced two new features for Help me write:

An option that polishes email drafts on the web and mobile devices.

Help me write and Refine my draft shortcuts on Android and iOS devices.

Designed to streamline the email typing experience on Gmail, the Refine my draft tool formerly offered Formalize, Elaborate, Shorten, and I'm Feeling Lucky options, with the latter, which updated your draft with "creative details," now seemingly removed. Instead, users on the web and mobile will now see a new Polish tool, which Google says can turn your rough notes into a "completely formal draft, ready for you to review in one click."

The Refine my draft shortcut will now appear below your email content, provided that there are at least 12+ words in your draft.

New shortcut for Help me write

Elsewhere, Gmail users will now also see the Help me write shortcut in the body of the email when the draft is empty, alongside a shortcut right beside the 'attach' icon. These shortcuts are available on both Android and iOS (not on the web), and tapping them triggers the full Help me write experience to surface.

It's worth noting that the features are only available to Google Workspace customers with either a Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on, a Gemini Education and Education Premium add-on, or the Google One AI Premium plan.

Although Google said that these features are "available now," we've only gained access to the Help me write shortcut, with the Refine my draft shortcut still awaited. Also worth noting is that these features will be enabled by default, with no option for account admins or end users to disable them.